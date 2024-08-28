President Nyusi calls for increased trade relations

President Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart President Filipe Nyusi listen as head of agronomy for Seed Co Zimbabwe, Mrs Wendy Madzura (far left) explains a sunflower variety during a tour of exhibition stands at the 114th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare, yesterday. Looking on are Zimbabwe Agricultural Society president Ngoni Kudenga (centre) and Seed Co Vegetables Sales & Marketing Manager Ms Beauty Magiya (second from left). — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe and Mozambique are moving to ensure increased bilateral cooperation and higher investment inflows into both countries, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has said.

He made the remarks while officially opening this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) in Harare yesterday.

President Nyusi said both President Mnangagwa and himself were concerned about the low levels of bilateral cooperation, especially considering the potential that existed between the two countries.

“It can easily be concluded that the bilateral exchanges and investment flows are far beyond the synergy potential of our countries in the face of the wider international market.

“Today’s reality reflects the weak economic relationship between Mozambique and Zimbabwe. This is where the concern of my brother Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa lies and which is also my concern.

“We need to change this situation and one of the immediate actions is our presence at this forum to reflect on the status of trade relations,” he said.

The Mozambican President’s participation at this year’s ZAS, he said, was evidence of Maputo’s commitment to up-scaling bilateral cooperation with Harare.

President Nyusi said it was imperative that enabling infrastructure continued to be established in both countries.

The commissioning of the rehabilitated US$200 million Beira-Machipanda railway line last year was one such initiative, he said.

“It is our intention to continue cooperating by moving freely between the two countries and producing wealth together for the welfare of our people.

“Our participation at this important exhibition, dear brothers and sisters, represents our intention to attract Zimbabwean investors and vice versa, as well as international investors from various sectors.

“Investments should not only be in agriculture. We seek to stimulate our trade relations through allocating resources and availing infrastructure and logistical facilities.

“It is worth mentioning that last year, we were honoured by President Mnangagwa after the rehabilitation of 317km of the Beira-Machipanda railway line,” he said.

President Nyusi congratulated Zimbabwe for registering economic growth and development, albeit under the yoke of Western-imposed sanctions, saying the country had “turned limitations into opportunity”.

“I would not like to conclude my speech without acknowledging and saluting the great vision and the efforts of your Government despite the illegal and unjust sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“Today, Zimbabwe is a country that rises from adversities and realises growth without deprivation.

“Its economic growth is partly as a result of the dedication of the people and the visionary leadership with a higher sense of resilience.

“Zimbabwe turns limitation into opportunity for its development, economic growth, infrastructure and gradually to become food self-sufficient,” he said.

Turning to Mozambique’s general elections slated for October this year, President Nyusi expressed gratitude to the Second Republic and the generality of Zimbabweans for the support rendered during his tenure.

“On October 9, my country will elect the President of the Republic, members of Parliament, the provincial governors and members of the Provincial Assemblies.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of Zimbabwe, your Government Mr President, and to you my dear brother (President Mnangagwa), for the affection and the support provided to me over the last 10 years that I have served the people of Mozambique.

“It has been a privilege to work tirelessly with you, Mr President, to keep alive the traditional relations of brotherhood between the Mozambican and Zimbabwean people.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together. I am confident that, Mr President, you will continue to guide Zimbabwe and Mozambique towards the progress of both countries,” he said.

President Nyusi also expressed gratitude for the military support from Zimbabwe during the insurgency in the northern Cabo Delgado Province.

“I want to thank the people and the Government of Zimbabwe for assisting in the fight against terrorism in the northern part of Cabo Delgado through direct contribution and the training of special forces in Mozambique.

“I ask all Zimbabweans and Mozambicans to maintain our good relations and our countries’ old commitment to building prosperity together for our peoples and for our SADC region,” he said.