President officially commissions Binga-Kariba fishing boats

Prosper Ndlovu in Binga

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially commissioned and handed over fishing rigs to 21 local chiefs, 17 from Binga and four from Kariba communities in a bold empowerment initiative that is expected to transform livelihoods in the remote district.

This is a fulfilment of the recent promise he made during his recent visit to the district, where he also addressed a star rally in March at Siabuwa Business Centre.

President Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF vice president Cde Kembo Mohadi, Local Government Minister, July Moyo and senior Governent officials, arrived here mid-morning and was received by thunderous cheers from the thousands of people led by their traditional leaders, who have come to witness the lauch event on the bank of the Might Zambezi River.

In his main address he said the Second Republic was determined to transforming Binga and highlighted several development projects that will be swiftly implemented to empower the community, which for many years has been regarded as under-developed.

President Mnangagwa also assured the community that his Government would ensure that no one starves and that food deliveries were already being done to assist those in need of food aid, for free.

The President’s visit comes after a comprehensive Cabinet resolution, which gave a green-light to the implementation of several major projects in the district in line with the Second Republic’s thrust that leaves no one and no place behind in national development.

Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1) blue-print, Binga district is earmarked for massive transformation through implementation of key projects, with priority being on completing the ones that had stalled for years.

Among the greenlighted projects set for speedy implementation is the rehabilitation of roads, construction of a vocational training centre and a new border post, borehole drilling, setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital and the refurbishment and operationalisation of the hospital mortuary.