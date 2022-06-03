Breaking News
President officially opens Chamber of Mines Conference

03 Jun, 2022
President officially opens Chamber of Mines Conference President Mnangagwa addressing delegates at the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines annual conference

The Chronicle

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially opened the 2022 Annual Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe Conference here where he has challenged players in the sector to scale up production with a focus on value addition and beneficiation to contribute more to the economy.

President Mnangagwa at the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines annual conference

Addressing local and international mining industry executives and key service providers attending the conference today, he implored the mines and metals sector to ride on the prevailing boom in commodity market prices and demand for steel in the construction sector, to expand their earnings.

CEO Botswana chamber of mines Mr C Siwawa

Citing some of the significant strides recorded by the sector last year, President Mnangagwa said that growth in mining should be anchored on increased investments in new technologies, value addition and beneficiation.

Minister of State and Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland North Cde Richard Moyo

“Gone are the days of exporting products in raw form,” he said, adding that, “value addition cannot be achieved under a business as usual attitude.”

…more to follow

Delegates at the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines annual conference

 

