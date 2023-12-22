President pats Central Committee on back for successful year

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday praised the Central Committee of the ruling Zanu PF party for providing the requisite leadership that resulted in an extremely successful year for the party.

Addressing the 121st Central Committee meeting in the capital at the Zanu PF headquarters, President Mnangagwa said every member piloted the party throughout the year, and as a result it had become solid and united.

He said this was against the background of nefarious and malicious machinations of some western countries which were bent on subverting the county’s sovereignty.

“As the curtain comes down on the year, we have every reason to celebrate. I thank you individually and collectively,” President Mnangagwa said.

“This demonstrates the quality of leadership which must be the legacy to be left behind as an endearing character of our colossal, mass revolutionary party,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the year began with numerous and defining tasks, such as the various activities relating to the holding of the 2023 harmonised elections, and government programs in the on-going quest to modernise and industrialise the economy.

He added that the successful hosting of the 20th National People’s Congress was yet another milestone which saw the party review and sharpen the developmental policies being implemented to improve the lives of the people.

“Ultimately our hard, honest work and people-centred policies saw us romp to victory. The party mounted an unprecedented campaign anchored on the grassroots, guided by our philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

“As we go forward, may we always be emboldened by the numerous lessons

we have learnt this defining year. If we remain peaceful, united, hardworking and immersed with our people, victory is always certain,” he said.

He said it was pleasing the party continues to display collective determination, focus and clarity concerning the economic and social well-being of the people.

President Mnangagwa said as the party celebrates successes with the people, focus should remain in confronting and addressing challenges being faced by communities.

To ensure food security, President Mnangagwa urged communities to take advantage of the rains that the country has started to receive.

“Increased production and productivity, household by household, village by village, ward by ward right up to provincial level will go a long way in consolidating the economic gains we have realised so far.

“With regards to the predicted negative effects of El Nino on the current summer cropping season, I once again assure the nation that our Zanu PF government has put in place numerous strategies to make sure that the welfare of our people, especially the most vulnerable, is safeguarded,” he said.

He said the country continues to realise success in the mining sector, with increased productivity across all sub-sectors such as lithium, gold and platinum, among others, along with new discoveries of gas which will translate to benefits for the people.

At the international relations level, the economic diplomacy thrust, anchored on the re-engagement and engagement policy, continues to record positive results, he said.

“Our engagements within our SADC region, the continent, and beyond, are translating into gains that will have far reaching impacts in our quest to realise food security and sovereignty.

“Further, the strategic collaborations and partnerships are set to increase value addition and beneficiation, accelerate industrialization and modernisation as well as quicken infrastructure development and cross border projects in line with regional and continental aspirations,” he said.

New Ziana