President praises church for patriotism

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday praised the church for its patriotic efforts and recognised its role in driving Zimbabwe’s development.

He credited this progress to the guidance of God and the tireless work of the nation’s citizens, which he called the foundation of Zimbabwe’s ongoing advancement.

The President emphasised Zimbabwe’s leadership in indigenous heritage-based development and urged citizens to embrace initiatives and innovations that further the agenda of modernisation and industrialisation.

He also stressed the importance of Zimbabweans supporting one another, individually and collectively, as they work to advance the country.

President Mnangagwa noted how the church is rallying the nation towards progressive, Godly, and biblical patriotism, reminding congregants that Zimbabwe is an exceedingly good land.

Speaking at the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, the President expressed his Government’s support for such religious gatherings that unite people in gratitude to God for the country’s positive milestones.

He highlighted how development initiatives and programmes have become the solid foundation on which the country is built. The event, hosted by the Faith for the Nation Campaign and the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), was held under the theme “Our Nation, Our Opportunity — celebrating the progress and acknowledging the potential for our country Zimbabwe”.

Since 2017, the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service has become an essential platform for believers to intercede for Zimbabwe’s blessings and prosperity while acknowledging the significant role of faith in the nation’s advancement.

President Mnangagwa urged the diverse congregants not to tire of praying and interceding for the country, no matter the circumstances.

“Nyika inonamatirwa, inotongwa, inovakwa nevene vayo/ ilizwe likhulekelwa, libuswe, lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” he said amid cheers from the congregants.

“We have confidence that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us, and that He shall grant our requests.”

The service was also attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, and his deputy Dr Omphile Marupi, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, several Government officials, traditional leaders, and captains of industry.

Reflecting on the theme of the service “Our Nation — Our Opportunity: Celebrating the Progress, acknowledging the Potential of our Country Zimbabwe”, President Mnangagwa said it was both inspiring and energising.

“Looking back at the successes we have scored under the Second Republic; we are seeing the goodness of the Lord in our land of Zimbabwe. We are not in despair, and the Almighty God has never abandoned us. Our nation is being renewed day by day towards Vision 2030. Communities are being transformed to be empowered and more prosperous.

“We are leaving no one and no place behind. For these, and many other gifts, we thank the Almighty God. Allow me to commend the remarkable contributions of churches across all denominations in nation-building,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa quoted extensively from the Bible and paid tribute to the church for its unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe. He said the Government appreciates the individual and collective wholehearted service shown by various church leaders.

“I particularly recognise the leadership of our churches, in their various offices, for being Godly spiritual shepherds over the people of our country. The Lord says in Jeremiah Chapter 3 verse 15: ‘I will give you shepherds according to my heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.’ Thank you all for remaining true to the offices you hold within the churches in our country.

“Your individual and collective, wholehearted service is appreciated by my Government. More so that you have preached the uncorrupted word of God, which remains the beacon of hope, source of wisdom, and guidance for the people of our nation.”

He exhorted the congregants to spread the gospel and nurture the spiritual growth of many people from different backgrounds, inspiring them to live according to God’s teachings of love, unity, compassion, and service.

He said the Thanksgiving service was, therefore, also a tribute to the profound impact and unity of purpose that the church as a whole has demonstrated in communities.

Focusing on patriotism, President Mnangagwa said the church inspires a sense of patriotism, noting that the youths are particularly challenged to resist the machinations by detractors to have them hate or look down upon their own motherland, Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans are their liberators, using indigenous resources, skills, and talents. Others are welcome to assist, he said.

“In pursuit of our National Vision 2030, I call upon us to embrace true patriotism and genuine love for our country and our people. Borrowing from the exhortations in Psalm Chapter 137 verses 5 and 6, I also urge us, individually and collectively, to patriotically proclaim that ‘If I forget Zimbabwe, let my right hand forget her skill’.

“If I do not remember nor prefer Zimbabwe above my own joy, let my tongue cling to the roof of my mouth. Never be blind to the vast potential of our land. Open your eyes and hearts to truly love and be committed to the land of your birth. You, the youth, are the future of this great country.”

President Mnangagwa told the congregants that the future of Zimbabwe is bright.

“As we look to the future, our nation is emboldened by the goodness of the Almighty God that saw us liberate ourselves from colonial bondage and ultimately repossess the land stolen from our forefathers by those who occupied our beautiful country.

“Today, we stand proud and tall as a truly free and independent people, enjoying freedom of worship and advancing Godly values as well as a people-centred national development agenda.

“In the year ahead, unflinching focus on our National Vision, goals, and aspirations, coupled with hard honest work; production and productivity; should see us live up to the instruction given to us in Genesis Chapter 1 verse 28.

“It is our responsibility and duty to be fruitful and to subdue the earth. We remain anchored on our national philosophy, ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo/ ilizwe, lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo’.”

The Head of State recounted to the congregants some milestones that the country attained in the past 12 months. He said the key progressive signposts attained are vast and cut across all sectors, such as mining, manufacturing, tourism, ICTs, education, and other social services.

He said in the agriculture sector, the Government is not folding arms and surrendering to the vagaries of climate change. Numerous dams are being built and boreholes sunk to mitigate the impact of climate change.

During the service, the congregation, including worshippers from neighbouring countries and Europe, were clad in a beautiful array of colourful religious robes. Some garments were even fashioned from the national fabric.

Holding Bibles and tambourines, the joyful and elated worshippers sat together side-by-side, ready to honour the Almighty.

Jubilant and enthusiastic, the atmosphere was electrified with ululating and celebratory singing and dancing within the auditorium.