President proclaims August 23 Election Day

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has proclaimed August 23, 2023 as the election day and the nomination court will sit on June 21.

If a run-off election becomes necessary, it will be held on October 2.

In a Government Gazette titled Proclamation 4 of 2023 in section d, President Mnangagwa said:

“fix the 23rd day of August, 2023, as the day of the election to the office of President, the election of members of the National Assembly and election of councillors, that is to say, as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17)(c) or 125(4)(b) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] for the election to the office of President or any such members of the National Assembly or councillors.”

In relation to the election of a President, presidential candidates will file their nomination papers at the Nomination court sitting at the High Court, Court A, Mapondera Building, Samora Machel Avenue, in Harare.