President promotes ALL PDCs

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has promoted all the country’s 10 Provincial Development Co-ordinators (PDCs) to the new position of Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

The President elevated PDCs to the new position in view of the enhanced role they are set to play in implementing the devolution policy.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the development in a statement yesterday.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President, in view of the enhanced and critical role of the Provincial Development Co-ordinators in the planning and implementation of provincial and devolution programmes, has approved the elevation of the 10 PDC across all provinces in Zimbabwe to the rank of Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, in the Office of the President and Cabinet under the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution as follows: Mr Tafadzwa Muguti – Harare Metropolitan Province, Mr Paul Nyoni – Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Mr Abiot Marongwe – Midlands Province,Mr Timothy Maerege – Mashonaland Central, Josphat Jaji – Mashonaland West Province, Dr Jefter Sakupwanya – Masvingo Province, Ms Sithandiwe Ncube – Matabeleland North and Ms Latiso Dhlamini – Matabeleland South,” said Dr Sibanda.

Government is implementing the devolution policy as part of its efforts to ensure that no community is left behind as the nation forges ahead with vision 2030.

In the 2022 national budget, Treasury allocated $42 billion towards implementation of devolution.

Devolution funds have resulted in far reaching transformation of communities around the country through rehabilitation and upgrading of education and health facilities, drilling of boreholes, upgrading of roads and water sources including treatment plants and sanitation facilities.

It is seen as one of the major stepping stones towards attaining an upper middle-income economy by Vision 2030 as development is spreading across the country. – @nqotshili