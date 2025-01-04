President promotes six ZNA Colonels to Brigadier General

Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe (centre) flanked by newly promoted Brigadiers, (from left to right), Brigadier-Generals Benjamine Sabata, Lawrance Munzararikwa, Oscar Tshuma, Miillion Ndlovu and standing Raban Nikisi (left) Passmore Taruodzera at ZNA Headquarters in Harare yesterday.- Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Columbus Mabika, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, has promoted six Colonels in the Zimbabwe National Army to the rank of Brigadier-General.

The President made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c, Sub-section 2c, which reads: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank.”

The six new Brigadier-Generals, who were promoted with effect from December 16, 2024, are Oscar Tshuma, Raban Nikisi, Benjamin Sabata, Passmore Taruodzera, Million Ndlovu and Lawrence Munzararikwa.

Speaking during the conferment of badges ceremony at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare yesterday, Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, said the nation cannot continue to overlook drug and substance abuse which has become a national security threat undermining economic activity as the country moves towards realising an Upper Middle Income economy status.

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe said drug and substance abuse was undermining the values and foundations of society and the military is not spared hence the need to take urgent action against the scourge.

“In addition to the challenges of training and operational readiness, we must also confront a scourge of drug and substance abuse. The entire nation is grappling with the scourge and our organisation has not been spared,” he said.

“The threat of drug and substance abuse is a challenge we cannot continue to overlook. It undermines the very foundations and values of military effectiveness and the trust placed upon us by the entire nation.”

Turning to the promotions, Lt-Gen Sanyatwe said they were a testimony of hard work and loyalty. “Promotions are characterised by any increase in duties and responsibilities, yours will not be an exception.

“The promotions are a true testimony of selfless service you have shown to this country,” he said.

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe called on the newly promoted officers to continue enhancing systems that ensure personnel are equipped not only to serve but to thrive. “You must ensure that personnel under your command are empowered, encourage their growth and foster an environment where they can thrive,” he said.

The country, Lt-Gen Sanyatwe said, was going through a transitional economic and institutional revitalisation phase which undoubtedly requires complementary efforts.

Brig-Gen Sabata, who has been assigned to the position of Brigadier General Quarter Master Staff at Army Headquarters, said he will continue to be loyal to the Constitution and Command Establishment.

He thanked President Mnangagwa for the confidence he showed by elevating him to a higher rank.

“We undertake to be always loyal to the Constitution and Command Establishment of the ZDF and at the same time we always undertake to serve the people of Zimbabwe. May I also take this rare opportunity to heartily thank Commander ZNA together with his Command Element for tirelessly mentoring us throughout our military career spanning several years.

It is through your tireless efforts and consistent guidance that we have got to where we are today,” said Brig Gen Sabata. Brig-Gen Ndlovu concurred saying they will continue to work hard for the betterment of the army and nation at large.