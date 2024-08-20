  • Today Tue, 20 Aug 2024

President Ramaphosa delegates Minister Simelane to farewell dinner in honour of Chief Justice Zondo

In a statement, South Africa’s Pesidency wishes to announce that the President has delegated the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development of South Africa, Ms Thembi Simelane, to deliver a tribute on his behalf to Chief Justice R M M Zondo at the farewell dinner for the outgoing Chief Justice.

The President’s cancelled attendance is due to an earlier reported eye infection which affected scheduled engagements earlier today.

