President reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe prosperity

Blessings Chidakwa in Gokwe

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to building a future that honours the sacrifices of the liberation struggle, emphasising that true independence lies in securing prosperity for future generations.

The President stated that despite ongoing sanctions, climate change-induced setbacks, global economic shocks including attempts by detractors to divide the nation, Zimbabwe’s trajectory remains unshaken. He underscored that workers’ welfare remains a top priority, while also paying tribute to the security forces for the peace and stability prevailing across the country.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the President urged the nation to embrace innovation, technology and skills development as the foundation of future success, with Vision 2030 now within reach.

Before addressing thousands gathered at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe for the main Independence Day celebrations, the President, accompanied by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, inspected the Independence Parade mounted by the ZDF. Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Cabinet Ministers, and Service Chiefs were among the dignitaries present.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s journey since independence has been one of inspiration, marked by significant progress across all sectors.

“After 45 years of independence, the Zanu-PF Government remains committed to building a future that honours the sacrifices of the past, while securing prosperity for generations to come. To ensure Zimbabwean products remain competitive both locally and globally, technical and vocational education, particularly in Science, Technology, and Innovation, is critical,” he said.

The President said food security would always be prioritised, with the Agriculture Transformation Strategy deepening rural reforms to enhance grain production and efficiency.

“Land, which is our inalienable heritage, is being productively utilised, and we anticipate a bumper harvest from the 2024/25 summer cropping season. This will allow us to replenish the Strategic Grain Reserve,” he said.

President Mnangagwa noted that while last season’s El Niño-induced drought affected many districts, the nation managed to feed itself.

“The Food Deficit Mitigation Programme, which included cash transfers to urban households, significantly reduced vulnerability,” he said.

While saluting the security forces, President Mnangagwa called on all citizens to protect the nation from both internal and external elements that threaten national development.

“Hand-in-hand, with focus and discipline, let us defend and work harder for our motherland, Zimbabwe. We salute our security services for their loyalty and patriotism, and for steadfastly defending our sovereignty and hard-won independence,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic is entrenching the rule of law and protecting law-abiding citizens while decisively dealing with rogue elements.

He also wished the nation a happy Easter holiday.

“Divisive and alarmist elements will never triumph over a nation such as ours, born from a rich liberation history and the blood of brave sons and daughters. Law enforcement agencies will always act in accordance with the law and the best interests of our sovereign motherland,” he said.

Zimbabwe being a unitary State, the President called for unity and development, encouraging every citizen to contribute positively.

“As communities, let us uphold values of love, unity, compassion, empathy, discipline and hard, honest work — qualities for which Zimbabweans are known. These values must be passed on to all, young and old.

“Regardless of political affiliation, religion, race, gender or age, let us all put Zimbabwe first. It is the only country we call home, and so shall future generations,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said that just like culture and tradition, values such as love, trust and mutual support must be handed down through generations. He further highlighted how Zimbabweans, under the Second Republic, are defying odds and achieving remarkable development successes from household to provincial level.

“The policies of the Second Republic are bearing fruit. The mining sector is leading in value-addition, with a projected 5,6 percent growth this year, spurred by new mines and favourable commodity prices,” noted President Mnangagwa.

“The accelerated implementation of the National Development Strategy has had a positive effect on the manufacturing sector. The pharmaceutical sector, for example, has seen capacity utilisation rise to 50 percent from 43 percent.”

President Mnangagwa said Government’s efforts to achieve energy security are yielding results, with rural electrification of schools, clinics, and administrative centres improving service delivery.

On veterans of the liberation struggle, he said the Government continues to honour their contributions by creating inclusive opportunities for socio-economic participation.

“Many programmes are underway, including Presidential Borehole Drilling, Rural Solarisation, Housing Schemes, and Youth Empowerment Initiatives. Communities must be actively involved in these programmes championed by the ruling Zanu-PF. All Zimbabweans regardless of gender, tribe, age or political affiliation must benefit. Zanu-PF is a people’s party,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also highlighted the ongoing rehabilitation and upgrading of infrastructure, particularly in disaster-prone areas like Gokwe. Issuing a stern warning against the misuse of social media, the President urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and united.

“I commend you, my fellow compatriots at home and abroad, for remaining patriotic and steadfast, never allowing yourselves to be misled by shadowy elements with dubious agendas,” he said.