President reappoints Deputy Minister Sibanda

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has re-appointed Bubi constituency legislator Simelisizwe Sibanda as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development after pardoning him.

The appointment, which was announced in a statement issued by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya today, is with immediate effect.

“Following representations, profuse apologies and undertakings to refrain from similar misdemeanors in future, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has decided that Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda be pardoned,” read the statement.

“Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has in terms of subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda M.P. as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.”

The deputy minister was dismissed from the same post on July 1 this year.