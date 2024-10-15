President reassigns Ministers

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Professor Amon Murwira as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade with Dr Frederick Shava taking over the higher and tertiary portfolio with immediate effect.

Chief of Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya announced the reassignment in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned the under-listed Ministers as follows: Hon .A. Murwira, M.P. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade,” said Dr Rushwaya.

“Hon. F.M. Shava, M.P.: Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development. The re-assignments are with immediate effect.”

-@nqotshili