President reinstates Deputy Minister

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reinstated former Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Deputy Minister, Simelisizwe Sibanda, who was relieved of his duties early last month for misdemeanors.

In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, said President Mnangagwa had pardoned Cde Sibanda after he apologised and undertook not to repeat the misconduct.

“Following representations, profuse apologies and undertakings to refrain from similar misdemeanors in future, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has decided that Hon Simelisizwe Sibanda be pardoned,” said Dr Rushwaya.

“Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has in terms of subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Hon Simelisizwe Sibanda MP as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

Early last month, President Mnangagwa exercised his authority in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to remove Cde Sibanda from the office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

Later on Cde Sibanda issued a public apology following a backlash after he ordered the transfer of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher from Bubi District for being not conversant with the local vernacular language.

In his apology, Cde Sibanda, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bubi constituency, said he had noted that his approach to addressing the issue of the teacher’s language proficiency was misguided and inappropriate, leading to perceptions of tribalism.

“I, Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda, former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, do hereby express my sincere apologies for the concerns arising from my recent actions. I understand that my approach to addressing the issue of a teacher’s language proficiency was misguided and inappropriate, leading to perceptions of tribalism,” he said.

“I want to assure the public and especially the teachers that my intention was solely to ensure that our children receive quality education, and I was concerned about the teacher’s ability to communicate effectively with her students.”

Cde Sibanda said as a national leader, he realised that he should have addressed the issue through appropriate channels, and avoided public platforms that may have fuelled tribal connotations.

He also said he was taking full responsibility for his actions and acknowledged his approach was wrong. Cde Sibanda also extended his apology to the ruling Zanu-PF party, saying he understands the party’s values of unity and inclusivity, and regrets any harm caused by his lack of judgment.

He also thanked President Mnangagwa for entrusting and giving him an opportunity to serve within the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development and regretted letting him down.