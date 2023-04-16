President reiterates call for peaceful polls

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reiterated that the forthcoming harmonised elections must be held in peace.

Zimbabwe is set to hold its harmonised elections by August this year.

Writing in his weekly column for The Sunday Mail and The Sunday News, President Mnangagwa said as the country gears to celebrate the 43 years of Independence under the theme “[email protected]: Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” the looming polls must be held in a peaceful environment.

He said the nation should celebrate its independence without hindrance.

“We all must cherish our Independence and celebrate it without let or hindrance. That way, all those who sacrificed for it will feel recompensed. They did it for you, for me and for all of us, so we grow and live a free and sovereign people.

“So we deliver and guarantee a handsome bequest to those who come after us, primarily the gift of a free and sovereign Zimbabwe in which hopes and dreams are realised; in which peace abides pasina mugumo!

“Total peace, including as we prepare for our Harmonised Elections which will come soon.”

He added “Our elections must be held in peace and amity, with us all reminding each other there will always be a Zimbabwe roomy enough for us all, winners and losers, governing or governed alike.

“A country at peace, of peace, love, dreams, hopes and fulfilling development to all those ready to work and serve it with total loyalty.”