President remembers late Vice President John Nkomo, reflects on his rich legacy

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday led the country in paying tribute to the decorated peace champion and one of the stalwarts of the armed liberation struggle that ushered in Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, the late Vice-President Dr John Landa Nkomo.

Prominently remembered for his philosophy: “Peace begins with me, peace begins with you and peace begins with all of us”, the late Vice-President was a passionate advocate of inclusive development.

The revered and yet humble nationalist succumbed to cancer at the age of 79 on January 17, 2013, and was buried at the National Heroes Acre on January 21.

In a statement yesterday, President Mnangagwa poured his heart out for the late Vice-President and praised his bravery in challenging the injustices of the Rhodesian colonial system, which led him and other nationalists to join the liberation struggle to free their motherland.

“On this day, 17th January 2024, the Second Republic joins the family of the late former Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Nkomo in remembering a stalwart of the liberation struggle who contributed immensely to the birth of an independent Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

“From humble beginnings in rural Tsholotsho, Cde Nkomo was irked by injustices of the colonial system and he resolved to commit himself unflinchingly to the liberation of his motherland.”

He said the late Vice-President served the nation with distinction in various portfolios, which included Cabinet Minister, Speaker of Parliament from 2005 to 2008, Minister of State in the President’s Office, and national chairman of the ruling Zanu-PF Party in 2009, the same year that he ascended to the post of Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“In all the foretasted positions, Cde Nkomo exhibited unparalleled humility, selflessness and diligence, always striving to achieve the best results for communities and our entire nation, no matter the circumstances,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As a true revolutionary, he lent maximum support to all empowerment and development programmes, foremost being the Land Reform Programme, which returned a vital resource to its rightful owners.

“Many today can testify to the former Vice-President’s principled stance on nation-building, which saw him popularise the mantra ‘Peace begins with me. Peace begins with you. Peace begins with all of us,’” said President Mnangagwa.

As Zimbabweans remember the late VP, President Mnangagwa declared the Second Republic’s unequivocal commitment to uplifting livelihoods for all Zimbabweans and ensuring that no one and no place is left behind.

“The second phase of the National Development Strategy shall be implemented with greater resolve as we consolidate the veritable gains so far scored. May the soul of the illustrious son of the soil and our national hero, the dear departed Cde Nkomo, rest in eternal peace,” said the President.

In an interview, the late VP’s son, Cde Jabulani Nkomo said the family dearly misses its father’s love but takes comfort through his rich legacy.

“Like any family without a father, we have felt that emptiness since the day he departed from this earth. However, the love and respect we still get from the people as well as his legacy, are our greatest comfort,” he said.

“We are further charmed by the Second Republic, through the First Family, who have shown love of the San community, a people that were so dear to my father.

“The people of Tsholotsho have also reaped some benefits through the Second Republic such as the Bemba Solar project, we believe all this is as a result of our father’s influence in Tsholotsho,” said Cde Nkomo.

He said as a family they will not let the late VP Nkomo’s legacy die hence preparations for the official launch of the John Landa Nkomo Trust are progressing well and barring any unforeseen eventualities, it will be officially launched in August this year.

Senator Alice Dube from Matabeleland North province said they were proud of the late VP’s legacy, his unifying and fatherly attributes regardless of political affiliations.

“We remember him through his legacy works like the John Landa Nkomo Secondary School, which brought education closer to the Manqe community and surrounding villages,” said Sen Dube.

She said the late VP Nkomo had a soft heart for the San community and did a lot for them.

“To them (San), he was their president, Member of Parliament and councillor because of his love for them. He was three persons in one as far as the San community was concerned,” said Sen Dube.

“They were so excited when the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa paid them a surprise visit, which resulted in them acquiring identity documents, as they realised that ubaba uJohn Landa actually left them in good and caring hands.”