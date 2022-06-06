President salutes world’s best student team

Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE’s students are inspirational and continue conquering the world in various spheres raising the country’s flag high in whatever endeavour and in the process earning commendation from President Mnangagwa.

The latest to put the country on the world map again was Zimbabwe’s National High School moot team, which made history after being crowned champions of the world at the 2022 International Moot Court competitions that were held recently.

The President has always said his Government is determined to create an enabling environment for learners and youths to flourish, pursue their dreams and earn a decent living. In that vein, the Second Republic has come up with an array of policies tailored to promote learners’ advancement and ensure that they lead in the country’s development as encapsulated in Vision 2030, for the nation to become an upper middle-class economy.

Key to the nation’s development are young people who have benefited from Education 5.0, which places institutions of higher learning as the catalysts to problem-solving and innovation.

As a result of the enabling environment, Zimbabwe was the only African country that had a team at the virtually held International Moot Court, where local students came up tops. Posting on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the President saluted the Zimbabwe National High School team for doing the nation proud.

“Zimbabwe’s youth never fail to inspire me! Congratulations to Zimbabwe National High School team for being crowned world champions at the International Moot Court. The only African country to participate, well done to all,” he said.

The Zimbabwe school learners and aspiring lawyers were Africa’s only representatives in the international virtual event.

Nine girls and two boys selected from different schools in the country locked horns with 15 other countries, that included the United States of America, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, and Poland. They were triumphant. The International Moot Court is an outgrowth of the internationally acclaimed Mentor law firm, or school partnership programme.

It was created in the 1980s by lawyers in the US. The lawyers-partners and associates help the students prepare for an appellate argument.

Founder of the Zimbabwe moot court team, Mr Nqobile Dube, said Zimbabwean students have tremendous potential to scale dizzy heights.

“It is really quite an amazing experience. I can definitely tell you that I can see the future is bright. There is tremendous potential among these young people. The only thing they need is guidance and opportunities. If we guide these young children in the right direction they have got the potential to transform the fortunes of this country and continent. We have to believe in young people,” he said.

Mr Dube said the winners are actually excellent debaters with some having participated in the Oxford and Cambridge competitions leading to their selection in the competition.

“This competition was a simulation of proceedings in the pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court. The children were given a fictitious case of war crimes committed in a conflict so they had to argue as the prosecution,” he said.

Team leader, Ruvimbo Simbi, said it was a blissful experience not only representing her school but the country and the African continent as a whole.

“We indeed showed that young women and young men can work together and produce something that is extraordinary. Something that the entire African continent can be absolutely proud of.

She said they had intensive preparations for the competition, which saw them meeting three times a week. Another team member, Kuzivakwashe Khuleya, said the competition helped him hone his debating skills and prepare him to become a lawyer one day.

“It is always wonderful to see women up on stage. When it comes to girls I think you just have to put your mind to it. I think that is what happened here,” he said.

Hazel Chiige, who was also part of the team, said it was a lifetime experience to interact with people across the globe whom she would have never met.

“It is a social opportunity obviously and a learning curve which will open doors for more opportunities,” she said.

Another member, Tadiwashe Choto, said the competition was very interesting in terms of the challenges that they had to face during the preparations.

“It was very competitive by the time we got into the competition. Thanks to the amazing team and the amazing coaching skills of Mr Nqobile, we were ready for it. In as much as it was hard we were ready for it,” she said.

The team comprised of Simbi, Khuleya, Rosa Gwisai, Chiyevo Mukonoweshuro, Chiige, Kudzaishe Makoni, Karl Makahamadze, Sigauke, Sedumedi Thulo, Sharon Marangwanda, and Choto.

The 11 students are now set to represent Zimbabwe at the Moot Court Europe to be held in Romania in a few weeks’ time. On Moot, countless hours are spent analysing and dissecting judicial opinions, strategising and honing oral advocacy skills.

This competition affords high school students an exceptional opportunity to argue, develop an in-depth knowledge of the International Criminal Court, gain heightened respect for international law, and an opportunity to exchange ideas with students from other countries.