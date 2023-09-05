“President should continue development agenda”

05 Sep, 2023 - 10:09 0 Views
0 Comments
“President should continue development agenda” His Excellency President Mnangagwa inauguration signing ceremony

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

Residents of Entumbane suburb have said they are happy with President Mnangagwa’s re-election and he should continue with his development agenda.

President Mnangagwa was inaugurated yesterday at a colourful ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Several Heads of State and Government witnessed the event.

Mr Mandlenkosi Mhlazo of Entumbane suburb says President Mnangagwa must continue with his developmental agenda but must prioritise the completion of Bulawayo-Nkayi and Nkayi-Lupane Roads (Fighting Road).

 

