President signs Aviation protocols

Freeman Razemba, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has taken a significant step in supporting international civil aviation by signing five instruments of ratification and accession related to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

This move reaffirms Zimbabwe’s commitment to ICAO’s goals of establishing a safe, secure, orderly and sustainable international air transport system.

ICAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations that co-ordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

In a statement, Transport and infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the developments.

“In line with Section 327 (2) (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa approved, by signing four instruments of ratification and accession relating to International Civil Aviation, for their deposition, following their approval by Parliament.

“The deposition of the Instruments of Ratification and Accession was executed at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada on August 29, 2024,” he said.

Four of the five instruments are the 1999 Montreal Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules for International Carriage by Air (Accession), the 2010 Beijing Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts relating to International Civil Aviation Accession), the 2016 Montreal Protocol relating to an amendment of Articles 50 (a) of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation and the 2016 Montreal Protocol relating to an amendment of Articles 56 of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation (Ratification).

“Further, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has signed the Instrument of Accession to the 2001 Cape Town Protocol to the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment on Matters specific to Aircraft Equipment. The Instrument will be deposited with the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (Unidroit) in the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome, Italy. The primary aim of the Protocol is to resolve the problem of obtaining certain and opposable rights to high-value aviation assets, namely airframes, aircraft engines and helicopters, which by their nature, have no fixed location.

“This problem arises primarily from the fact that legal systems have different approaches to securities, title retention agreements and lease agreements, which creates uncertainty for lending institutions regarding the efficacy of their rights. This hampers the provision of financing for such aviation assets and increases the borrowing cost. Zimbabwe remains committed to the multilateral aviation system, within the administrative framework of the International Civil Aviation Organisation as governed by the regulatory framework of the Convention on International Civil Aviation,” Minister Mhona said.

This development also comes after the Aviation Ground Services (AGS) applauded the Government for investing heavily in airport developments, which are now at par with global standards, saying they will continue playing their role in enticing more airlines to fly into the country following the facelift of the US$153 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Last week, Uganda Airlines started plying the Harare-Entebbe route following the growth in air transport demand between the two countries, in a move aimed at boosting the economic and tourism sectors.

It is expected that frequent flights between the two destinations will also stimulate bilateral trade.

In an interview, AGS managing director, Mr Caleb Mudyawabikwa, said they will continue providing comprehensive airport passenger and cargo handling services at the country’s commercial airports.

He said the country was now an attractive destination since more airlines were coming in.