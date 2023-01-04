President summons Parliament for delimitation report

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Reporter

PARLIAMENTARIANS would convene on Friday for an extraordinary session to conduct special business relating to the preliminary delimitation report.

The session would be held virtually but few members are expected to attend physically.

President Mnangagwa received a copy of the preliminary delimitation report last week from the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

According to the Constitution, once the report has been presented to the President, it has to be tabled before Parliament within seven working days.

Parliament then has 14 sitting days in which to debate the report once it has been tabled in the National Assembly.

As such, Parliament has issued a statement notifying legislators of the extraordinary meeting.

“In terms of Section 110 (2) (c), His Excellency, the President Dr ED Mnangagwa has summoned Parliament to an extraordinary sitting to conduct special business relating to the preliminary delimitation report on Friday 6th January 2023 at 9.00am.

“Due to accommodation challenges still being experienced in Harare, members are advised to attend the sitting virtually. The login details will be shared in due course. A few members who will attend physically will be advised by the Chief Whips,” reads the statement.

The National Assembly was expected to resume sittings on 24 January 24 with the Senate on 31 January.