President to commission rebuilt Holy Cross Dam

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is set to commission the newly- reconstructed Holy Cross Dam in Chirumanzu District today, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development.

This achievement brings the country closer to realising its Vision 2030 goal of becoming an upper middle-income economy.

The Holy Cross Dam, rebuilt after its collapse in 2007, will provide a reliable water supply for irrigation, benefiting five surrounding wards and supporting local agriculture. This aligns with the Government’s focus on irrigation expansion and mechanisation, underlining food security in an agro-based economy.

With a catchment area of 158 square kilometres, the dam will serve Holy Cross Mission, local schools, a hospital, and the business centre, providing drinking water for both domestic and wild animals. The project demonstrates the Government’s commitment to infrastructure development, including roads, dams, and buildings.

The Holy Cross Dam is expected to play a crucial role in achieving food security, helping Zimbabwe reclaim its status as Africa’s breadbasket. The commissioning of the dam embodies the broader developmental goals of nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo.

In preparation for the President’s visit, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube, the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi, and Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira have been meeting with heads of Government departments and the community leadership to ensure the grand event is a success.

Minister Ncube said the Government is dedicated to delivering vital infrastructure projects that benefit local communities and drive economic growth.

“All is set for the commissioning of Holy Cross Dam by President Mnangagwa in Chirumanzu tomorrow (today). This is a positive development coming to the people of Chirumanzu in terms of socio-economic development.

We are very pleased to be welcoming His Excellency to commission this life-changing programme,” he said.

Legislator of Chirumanzu, Minister Rwodzi, spearheaded the repair and reconstruction of the dam, which will go a long way towards reviving long-abandoned agriculture projects.

“The dam is also expected to create a greenbelt for local farming communities and drive other downstream economic activities to help support long-term sustainable development,” said Minister Rwodzi.