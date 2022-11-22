President to deliver State of the Nation Address from new Parliament Building

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow while officially opening the last session of ninth Parliament ahead of the 2023 national polls.

Analysts predict that President Mnangagwa will provide a reflection of the country’s socio-economic and political situation during the SONA.

The President is also expected to outline the legislative agenda for Parliament as it enters its last lap.

For the first time, the President will deliver SONA and officially open the 5th session of the ninth Parliament in the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda confirmed the development.

“Parliament of Zimbabwe would like to advise the nation, all clients and stakeholders of the SONA and the official opening of the 5th session of the Ninth Parliament by His Excellency, the President, Dr E D. Mnangagwa on 23rd November at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Harare. The address will commence at 12-midday. This is a historic momentous occasion where the last session of Parliament will be officially opened, before the next general election,” said Mr Chokuda.

Economic analyst and Lupane State University assistant to the Vice-Chancellor Dr Julius Tapera said SONA is important as it allows the President to account to the citizens on Government’s performance.

“This is a prime avenue through which the President articulates issues as regards governance, giving an account to the citizens on his Government’s key achievements for the year. It is through this avenue that he also sets the tone for the ensuing year by outlining his target deliverables and what the nation should expect in the forthcoming year,” said Dr Tapera.

He said the nation will expect the President to outline how he has tackled some of the nation’s problems heading forward.

Dr Tapera said citizens expect President Mnangagwa to speak to how Government is stabilising the economy while addressing social issues.

“In addition, the nation expects to hear what the Government has in store for the citizens in 2023. Some of the key issues that continue to draw the nation’s attention include improvement of the health delivery system, economic stability and growth, employment creation, conducive macro-economic environment for business growth, support to the productive sector to spur increase in capacity utilisation, revenue growth and profitability, continued support for the youth in business, particularly in agriculture and other primary industries like mining,” said Dr Tapera.

He said civil servants want to hear how Government will improve on remuneration including in non-financial terms.

Political analyst Mr Teddy Ncube said President Mnangagwa is expected to outline strategies to to grow the economy to become an upper middle-income economy.

“The discussions of the SONA should be understood in the context of public policies that are being implemented by Government. His Excellency is expected to speak on some of the key issues that have emerged through-out the implementation of forexample of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1),” said Mr Ncube.

He said a lot has been happening in the economy including infrastructure development and other such programme meant to improve people’s lives.

Mr Ncube said the President is also expected to speak to issues relating to employment creation.

He said the opening of the 5th session of the Ninth Parliament will reflect on the legislative milestones that have been noted during the 2018-2023 Parliamentary term.

Mr Ncube said the legislative environment also determines the development agenda of a country.

“I should state that Government acts through public policies and public policies are made by the legislature. That being the case, development cannot take place without legislative innovation, without laws being put in place to encourage and stimulate things like participation in the economy, the protection of investors, protection of citizens and improvement of livelihoods,” said Mr Ncube. — @nqotshili