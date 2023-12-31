President to grace National Thanksgiving Service in Bulawayo

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to attend the seventh edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Trade (ZIEC) in Bulawayo.

The service will take place in Hall 4 at the Trade Fair grounds from 9AM and is open to all denominations.

The church service is being organized by the Faith for the Nation Campaign — an inter-denominational grouping of local churches.

Its significance is that it is a platform where believers meet the country’s leadership to intercede for the nation, an ingredient that is pivotal to the rise of any nation.

The first edition of the Zimbabwe National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, was held in December 2017 after the birth of the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa has graced the event every year.

Also expected is Acting President, Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of State for Bulawayo Province Judith Ncube among other Government officials