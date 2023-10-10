President to headline CEO Africa Roundtable

Senior Business Writer

THE 9th edition of CEO Africa Roundtable which has evolved from a purely annual event to a permanent platform is scheduled for 11 to 14 October in Victoria Falls under the theme: “Delivering the Vision: Prospering through Smart Partnerships”.

President Mnangagwa is expected to give a keynote address.

CEO Africa Roundtable offers its members and the business leaders space for in-person and digital events, experts’ insights, enhance connections and transactions as well as provide room for exchange of ideas and experiences.

The 2023 CEO Africa Annual Roundtable will ride on previous successful Annual Roundtables to make strides towards making the platform a multi-million dollar event in respect of successful deals effected.

CEO Africa Roundtable thrives to provide a viable and significant platform for championing economic growth across the continent.

Giving an overview of the conference, CEO Africa Roundtable said the global economy continues to face headwinds in the form of increasing inflation, high interest rates, low investment levels, supply chains disruptions, climate change, and geopolitical risks.

“Navigating such global economic headwinds as business calls for smart partnerships and effective platforms for rightful engagements and transacting to ensure overall national and regional economic activities creates a significant share in the global arena.”

“However, Africa remains attractive to investors, despite occasionally complex local and geopolitical situations. Investments happening in Africa over the past few decades have raised billions of dollars, hitting a record US$83 billion in 2021.”

Some of the issues to be discussed include Zimbabwe’s Roadmap towards a Circular Economy, property market 2030 for retail, office, industrial and residential developments and bridging the gap between Governance and Economic Development in Africa.

The organisation said in the context of climate change impacts, massive unsustainable resource extraction and population growth, experts agree that Zimbabwe’s current linear economic model is no longer sustainable.

“A linear economy, which describes the process of extracting raw materials, making, using and then disposing of goods, relies on environmentally unsustainable rates of resource extraction and waste disposal, thus threatening the integrity of the environment.

“On the other hand, a circular economy is an alternative economic model which increases resource efficiency use and reduces environmental impact at all stages of the product life cycle, reducing resource waste, ensuring the reduction of environmental impacts.”

It said Zimbabwe is therefore on a just transition from the traditional “linear economy” to a more sustainable “circular economy” in line with the global trend, through promoting the recycling value chain.

“Zimbabwe is actively involved in the negotiations for “An International Legally Binding Instrument towards Ending Plastic Pollution”, hence the need to prepare well ahead of time lest we become a dumping ground for other countries.

“This requires active participation by all stakeholders in the various economic sectors.”

On renewable energies, the organisation noted that the increasing population and economic demand require equal mitigation on the energy gap especially for Zimbabwe where there exists a gap of between 200 and 450 megawatts.

“The energy generation is now subject to climate change with a major call to transition to a green economy. In this regard, ZERA initiated some steps in embracing strategies towards a green economy and one which also addresses the energy gap is the net metering system.

“This session will focus on discussing the net metering concept, modalities, address questions as well as proffer solutions.

“Therefore, this presents a great opportunity for ZERA to effectively promote the net metering system in the country through interaction with influential decision makers.”