President to headline Rtd Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma’s burial today

Pallbearers carry the casket bearing the body of National Hero Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Remember Deketeke, Harare Bureau

THE body of national hero Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma arrived at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday ahead of burial at a ceremony to be presided over by President Mnangagwa at the National Heroes Acre today.

President Mnangagwa accorded Rtd Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma National Hero status in recognition of his immense contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and his illustrious work after independence.

Rtd Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma also contributed to the country’s national development as a committed nationalist and a patriot. He was 67.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage implored the public to attend the burial ceremony to honour the liberation war hero.

“Following the conferment of national hero status on the late Brigadier-General (Rtd) Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to inform the nation that his burial will be on Monday, 1 July 2024, at the national shrine.

“Members of the public are invited to come and give a huge send-off to this dedicated son of the soil. His Excellency, the President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa will preside over this event.”

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma died in Rusape last Wednesday. He was born on March 6, 1957 in Makoni District and in September 1975, alongside 16 other cadres, he joined the liberation struggle.

He assisted in the production of Zimbabwe News magazines with the late Cde Henry Muchemwa, Cde Tendayi Chitsotso, Cde Herbert Matanga and Cde George Kashiri.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was elevated to become a member of the general staff in February 1980 and was tasked with integrating Zanla and Zipra forces to form a new 2.1 Infantry Battalion. He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in March 1980.

Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma was commanding officer at 11 Infantry Battalion between 1993 and 1994 before directing staff at Zimbabwe Staff College between 1995 and 1997. He also served as Defence Attaché to the United States between 2000 and 2006.