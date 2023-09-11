President to headline second edition of ZEDCON

Business Writer

President Mnangagwa is eye-marked to headline the second edition of the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) set for October in Victoria Falls.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development is hosting the event, which seeks to promote policy dialogue in order to realise the aspirations of Vision 2030, Africa Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The conference to be held under the theme “Public and Private Resource Mobilisation for Sustainable Development,” runs from October 1-3.

It presents an opportunity for captains of industry, the academia and Zimbabweans at large to reflect on economic experiences as a country and deliberate on policies critical for accelerating the economic transformation agenda that the Government has been pursuing since the advent of the Second Republic in 2017.

“Considering the vital link between financial resources and economic development, this theme will bring together various stakeholders, including policymakers, the private sector, and researchers, to examine ways and means to grow and expand Zimbabwe’s development finance sources sustainably.

“The country’s diverse financing frameworks should be explored to find innovative solutions aimed at growing and expanding its economy.”

“The 2030 Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) is organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in collaboration with line ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“The conference will consist of presentations from identified researchers and plenary sessions. The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa will be the keynote speaker.”

Under Vision 2030, Zimbabwe is determined to achieve a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society.

Through the National Development Strategy 1, Government envisions economic growth and stability at a growth rate of five percent each year and provision of key and transformative public infrastructure and improved service delivery.

During the inaugural conference last year, topics tackled included the role of capital markets in the development of the country, retaining human capital retention for national development and fiscal incentives and economic sustainability of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Zimbabwe, among others.