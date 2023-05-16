President to launch culture month in Binga

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will officially launch the 2023 edition of the Culture Month at Kariyangwe Secondary School in Binga district on May 27 after cabinet approved the hosting of the 2023 edition of the National Culture Month celebrations.

This was revealed by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa during the Post Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare this evening.

She said the 2023 National Culture Month is being celebrated under the theme “Promoting Cultural Diversity, Unity and Peace”, and activities are envisaged to involve participants and delegates from Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana, South Africa and Namibia.

“The 2023 edition of Culture Month will be officially launched by His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa on Saturday, 27 May, 2023 in Binga at Kariyangwe Secondary School Grounds, in Matabeleland North Province. Activities in all the ten administrative provinces will be officially launched by the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution. The events will be broadcast live on television and other media platforms,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the day is designed to promote, commemorate and celebrate the world’s diverse cultures. All nations are expected and encouraged to celebrate the uniqueness of diverse cultures found in them as major components of the World Culture. It is intended to provide a chance for showcasing various components of cultural heritage, that need to be preserved for posterity at a time when globalization is increasingly threatening lesser dominant cultures of this world.

The Culture Month offers a window to promote and showcase the diversity of Zimbabwean culture encompassing both the indigenous and contemporary traits of cultural expressions.

Held every year on May 21, the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development celebrates not only the richness of the world’s cultures, but also the essential role of intercultural dialogue for achieving peace and sustainable development.

The United Nations General Assembly first declared this World Day in 2002, following UNESCO’s adoption of the 2001 Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity, recognizing the need to “enhance the potential of culture as a means of achieving prosperity, sustainable development and global peaceful coexistence.”