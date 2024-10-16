President to lead Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations

Peter Matika, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will deliver the keynote address to mark the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations, which will coincide with the Zanu-PF 21st Annual National People’s Conference to be held in Bulawayo next week.

As the newly appointed Sadc chairperson, President Mnangagwa’s leadership at this unique solidarity summit marks a significant moment for the country.

The Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day, observed annually on October 25, is a crucial event aimed at denouncing the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations.

This initiative was endorsed by Sadc at its 39th Summit following a proposal by then Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli.

The upcoming commemorations present an opportunity for regional leaders, officials, and citizens to unite against the adverse effects of sanctions on the country and the continent.

The event, coinciding with the Zanu-PF Annual People’s Conference, will bring together stakeholders to address critical issues impacting the nation’s development.

With President Mnangagwa at the helm, the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day serves as a platform for solidarity, advocacy, and collective action.

The President’s leadership during this event reaffirms Zimbabwe’s stance against sanctions and its commitment to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity for its citizens.

In a post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the theme for this year was consistent with the 44th Sadc Summit theme.

“The theme also acknowledges the efforts by the Second Republic to strengthen the economy through science, technology, and innovation, which will go a long way in addressing the negative impact of illegal sanctions in the key sectors of the economy,” he said.

“His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will deliver a national address.

The President will also deliver a statement on Anti-Sanctions Day in his capacity as the chairperson of Sadc,” said Dr Muswere.

He said several activities have been lined up to mark the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day.

“The SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Summit will comprise a media indaba, roadshow, cultural and musical events, solidarity marches and public awareness campaigns,” said Dr Muswere.

“Other activities include innovation exhibitions by primary and secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

Panel discussions and workshops and a documentary, among others.”

This year the Anti-Sanctions Day coincides with the Zanu-PF 21st annual People’s Conference, which roars to life from 22 October until October 27, 2024.

The conference will be held under the theme: “Embracing Innovation towards Vision 2030: The Relentless Fight Against Illegal Sanctions.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of the fire incident at Mbare Traders’ Market on October 8, which was declared a State of Disaster by President Mnangagwa, Dr Muswere said the Government has partnered with an engineering, construction and development company to re-build the trader’s market.

He said similar fire incidences have been recorded at other markets in the City of Harare, with the primary causes being the use of highly combustible materials and lack of fire-prevention infrastructure.

“Government has to intervene and is promoting private sector participation to complement its efforts.

Accordingly, Cabinet approved the engagement of a leading engineering, construction and development company to partner the Government in re-building the Mbare Traders’ Market, under a Design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Finance (DEPC+F) model,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the model will ensure that high-quality facilities are completed and commissioned within the shortest possible time.

“It will also allow traders to resume operations in an orderly environment that facilitates formalisation and payment of taxes.

“The model can and will be replicated to upgrade other similar markets across the country,” said Dr Muswere.

He noted that the Government will, under the disaster management framework, provide the necessary livelihood and social assistance support to ensure that the affected traders pull through the immediate difficulties they face.

“Longer-term sustainability and resilience-building mechanisms for traders will also be addressed under the framework,” said Dr Muswere.