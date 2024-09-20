President to miss UN Assembly due to tight schedule

Wallace Ruzvidzo

President Mnangagwa will not be attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York owing to a tight schedule, it has been established.

In a statement today, Deputy Chief Secretary, Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba said: “In light of a dense programme in the last quarter of 2024, His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, will not attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

“His statement will be delivered by Honourable Fredrick Shava, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade who is already in New York for the Assembly.”