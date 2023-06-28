President to officially open National Disability Expo

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

[email protected]

THE 11th Edition of the National Disability Expo started on a high note at the Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda Matabeleland South.

President Mnangagwa is on Friday expected to officially open the expo.

The three-day event is being held under the theme “Holistic Empowerment of Youth and children with disabilities towards the attainment of Vision 2030, A better and brighter future for everyone.” Government ministries, Non Governmental Organisations, parastastals, learning institutions among others have taken part in the expo to showcase the services they are providing to people with disability.

Also under exhibition are crafts, which have been created by people with disability working with various institutions In his welcome remarks Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Abedinico Ncube said it was a grand opportunity for the province to host such an important event.

“We feel honoured as a province to have been given an opportunity to host the 11th Edition of the National Disability Expo. As a province we value empowerment, inclusion and involvement of people with disability. This three-day expo seeks to promote this drive and I would encourage all stakeholders to take an active part in this cause,” he said.

Special Advisor on National Disability Issues in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Joshua Malinga said the involvement of people with disability is key in the attainment of Vision 2030.

@DubeMatutu