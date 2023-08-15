President to preside over the Defence Forces Day Celebrations

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is this morning expected at the National Sports Stadium to preside over the commemorations and celebrations to mark this year’s edition of the Defence Forces Day.

This year’s commemorations are running under the theme: “Brick by Brick, Stone Upon Stone- Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Creating a Conducive Environment for the Attainment of Vision 2030”.

The celebrations are in meant to honour the Defence Forces for their unwavering role in the defence of the national flag as well as several community help assignments such as disaster mitigation.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, several General Officers, Officers and men and women have thronged the giant national stadium ahead of President Mnangagwa who is also the force’s Commander in chief.

ZDF spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore reminded of the weight that the ranks carries.

Colonel Makotore said their day is a day worth celebrating given the huge success the force has recorded to date.

He talked of the integration of the three Forces at independence, several international operations like the Mozambique operations meant to protect the route to the sea.

More to follow….