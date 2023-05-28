President to visit Malawi

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to embark on a three-day State Visit to Malawi on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two African countries.

In a statement, Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign said the visit will end on June 2.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform members of the public that at the invitation of His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa President of the Republic of Zimbabwe will undertake a three-day State Visit to Malawi from May 31 to June 2, 2023,” read the statement.

“During the state visit President Mnangagwa will carry out several official engagements including holding bilateral discussions with President Dr Chakwera on matters of mutual interest to the two sisterly nations. Full details will be released in due course.”