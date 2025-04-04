President urges African educators to prioritise research and innovation

Mashudu Netsianda

President Mnangagwa has urged educators across Africa to place a greater emphasis on research, highlighting its vital role in the continent’s modernisation.

He further stressed the need for a thorough reevaluation of whether African countries are adequately equipping learners with the essential skills necessary for progress and development.

Officially opening the 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls, President Mnangagwa said Africa must foster an education system that promotes solution-based minds not merely certificate holders.

“In the past, we felt those who spoke English were highly educated. We must scale up transformative strategies that promote development across Africa. Think outside the box to upscale resilience systems as we shape the future of our continent. Those who thought Africa was a dark continent are those who had dark minds,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Africa should be holistic in its prepositions that take into account its unique realities.

“Increased cooperation among African countries is key to cater for 30 million children out of school in sub-Saharan Africa. We should facilitate equitable access to education and in our case as Zimbabwe, increased school infrastructure especially in resettlement areas has ensured that learners walk more than 5km to school,” he said.

“This is to make sure that no one is left behind. It is the duty of the government to make sure that every child has access to education. My government has made it a point that we drill a borehole in every school and a nutrition garden.

“We must work to align this sector, and our schools and higher learning institutions must be incubators of innovation so that our students produce goods and services that meet the demands of our communities.