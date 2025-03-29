President urges global dialogue

President Mnangagwa greets American ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Pamela Tremont during the new year reception for Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to Zimbabwe at State House in Harare yesterday. Picture Justin Mutenda

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE stands firm in its commitment to peaceful international relations, President Mnangagwa declared yesterday, urging a culture of constructive dialogue to resolve global conflicts.

Addressing diplomats at State House, he emphasised Zimbabwe’s “friend to all, enemy to none” approach and its readiness for progressive engagement.

“My Government’s Foreign Policy thrust of Engagement and Re-engagement has yielded responsive policies that harness opportunities and manage divergence.

Undoubtedly, the ongoing engagements have opened new frontiers of co-operation and partnerships. I commend you all for your role in advancing this focus area.

Together, let us do more as we entrench a culture of dialogue within our international relations cooperation frameworks,” he said.

On the subject of dialogue, President Mnangagwa further stated, “Zimbabwe remains open for dialogue aimed at the total removal of illegal sanctions.

The illegal economic sanctions, coupled with the prevalence of climate change-induced natural disasters and weather phenomena, are negatively impacting our economy.

“However, domestic resource mobilisation, diaspora remittances, and inflows of Foreign Direct Investments are augmenting the national fiscus.

Our people and the economy are demonstrating extraordinary resilience, unity of purpose, innovation, and resourcefulness,” he said.

The President then expressed gratitude to SADC and other partners for their continued support in advocating for the unequivocal removal of the illegal embargo.

“I extend gratitude to our SADC family and African brothers and sisters for their principled support and solidarity, as they amplify calls for the lifting of sanctions. We also acknowledge the support we are receiving from the Group of Friends in Defence of the United Nations Charter, the Like-Minded Group, and the Non-Aligned Movement,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Government was committed to inclusive growth, democracy, constitutionalism and ensuring peace and stability for economic prosperity.

“Through our multifaceted and people-centred development strategies, we are lifting more of our people out of poverty into prosperity. We look forward to journeying along this exciting path with you and the countries as well as organisations you represent. Together, let us navigate the complex challenges affecting our world and the immense opportunities presented before us,” he stated.

Yesterday’s gathering of ambassadors and international organisations fostered closer interaction between mission heads and the Government. The President encouraged them to submit objective and factual reports about Zimbabwe to their countries.

“May you find satisfaction and pride in taking our relations to a new level. Our doors remain open and arms outstretched as we dialogue and work in harmony towards a shared prosperity and brighter future for our peoples,” President Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe, he stressed, maintains its stance as a friend to all and an enemy to none, reiterating that the country is very much open for business.

“Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none. We are open for business, and your nationals are welcome to pursue investments in our mining sector. Further, leveraging our strategic central location in the southern region, we are determined to work with our neighbours and investors to expand and modernise the North-South Corridor, to enhance global supply chains and logistics,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is committed to multilateralism and the principles of the United Nations Charter, while seeking support for a non-permanent United Nations Security Council seat.

“The principles of equality and respect for each other’s interests should always guide us in our interactions. There are no big or small nations. Zimbabwe’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027 to 2028 has been endorsed by SADC and the African Union. Our candidacy is deeply rooted in our commitment to global peace and security, an inclusive, fair, and equitable international rule-based system,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic is implementing comprehensive reforms to achieve an upper-middle-class economic status by 2030.

“This has resulted in various political, economic and legislative reforms, as well as the implementation of a broad array of people-centred projects to guarantee household food security, improve incomes, and develop critical enablers to propel the modernisation and industrialisation of our economy.

“The projected recovery in agricultural output is expected to drive economic growth to six percent, buoyed by the expected bumper harvest, following a successful summer season,” he said.

President Mnangagwa informed the diplomats about the Government’s initiatives to achieve national goals.

“Government introduced the concept of Village Business Units and Nutrition Gardens. Under the Presidential Drilling Programme, we are drilling boreholes in all our 35 000 villages. We, thus, invite your Missions to partner these initiatives from the perspective of training and capacity building as well as value addition and sourcing of export markets as we promote market-driven productivity.

“Under our Agriculture Transformation Strategy and the Village Business Unit Concept, Zimbabwe envisions improved incomes and higher standards of living for our grassroots communities and to also contribute to global food security and nutrition.

“In mitigating climate change, we are expanding dam construction, water conveyance, and resuscitating irrigation schemes. These initiatives provide scope for further partnerships, co-operation, and investments. The growth of the agriculture sector, as the bedrock of our agriculture-based industry, entails the need for retooling, expansion, and diversification of our manufacturing sector. I challenge you, Your Excellences, in your respective missions, to promote investments along related value chains.”

President Mnangagwa praised ambassadors for promoting Zimbabwe as a tourist destination. He noted that Africa, the SADC region, and Zimbabwe are focusing on modernisation, value addition, and industrialisation of their economies.

“Riding on our abundant natural resources, Science, Technology, and Innovation solutions, I exhort your Missions to deliberately promote co-operation from your capitals around these aspects, as we create stronger synergies for the ‘Africa we all want.’

“Meanwhile, my Government looks forward to positive outcomes of engagements with the international community under the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process,” he said.

Regarding last year’s El Niño-induced drought, the President expressed gratitude for the timely humanitarian aid, technical expertise, and moral support received from different countries and organisations.

President Mnangagwa who is the chairman of SADC, said Zimbabwe will continue “promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC.”

On the peace and security challenges in the region, particularly in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, he said Zimbabwe is playing its part through SADC and East African Community initiatives to find lasting peace.

On his part, Dean of the diplomatic corps, Rwandan Ambassador James Musoni, said they will continue rallying behind President Mnangagwa’s leadership.