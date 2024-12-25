President urges restraint over Christmas holiday

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

As Zimbabwe celebrates Christmas and prepares for a new year President Mnangagwa has called for responsible behaviour among the general citizenry.

The President spread some holiday cheer by wishing Zimbabweans a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

In his Christmas and new year message delivered at State House at the weekend, the President urged the general citizenry to celebrate responsibly and safely, especially when travelling.

President Mnangagwa expressed optimism for the country’s future, stating that Zimbabwe will achieve greater prosperity in the coming year.

“As we celebrate this important national holiday, let us do so responsibly and safely, especially for the travelling and commuting public.

“…on my own behalf, that of Government and indeed my family, I wish all fellow citizens, at home and abroad, a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025. May the New Year ahead bring hope and greater prosperity for our motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

In Zimbabwe, Christmas is a time for family, unity, and spirituality.

Zimbabweans are embracing the holiday season with enthusiasm and optimism, reflecting the country’s rich cultural heritage and strong sense of community.

The President said Zimbabwe remained a composite and solid unitary state despite its diverse norms, customs, languages and culture.

“From Zambezi to Limpopo, from Plumtree to Mutare, and across the most remote villages in our country, we sing with pride one national anthem and fly one national flag. We are diverse but one.

“To this end, this past week saw my administration concretise the Constitutionally enshrined obligation to give rights to every Zimbabwean citizen to hold and occupy agricultural land.

“Hence, the bold decision to empower the beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme through the issuance of Deeds of Transfer that will unlock the value of our land.

“Through this historic act, these new tenure documents will be issued to the over 23 500 A2 and over 360 000 A1 farmers.

“The celebration of this year’s Unity Day is, therefore, equally a jubilant occasion affirming that the land is now irreversibly with its people, and the people with their land,” said President Mnangagwa.

Unity, patriotism, peace, love and respect, he said, remained indispensable values in the country’s development matrix.

“I, therefore, call upon all citizens to commemorate this National Unity Day with sober reflections and recommit to the rich national heritage embodied in the historic Accord of 1987.

“Never, never, never again, should anything ever divide us.

“United we must stand, strong and solid as the walls of Great Zimbabwe, from which we derive our nation’s name.

“Hand in hand, in unity, from village to the provincial level; sector by sector and industry by industry, Vision 2030 shall surely become a reality,” said President Mnangagwa.