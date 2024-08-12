President witnesses Kagame inauguration

l From Page 1 Ahead of yesterday’s swearing in ceremony, President Mnangagwa had congratulated his counterpart. Speaking during the 378th Zanu-PF Politburo meeting last month, President Mnangagwa said: “Allow me on behalf of our revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, to extend our congratulations to His Excellency, President Paul Kagame and the ruling party, Rwanda Patriotic Front, for their resounding victory in their country’s recent elections. “This is yet another testament of the ability of the people of Africa to independently chart our own destiny. “It further shows our commitment to constitutionalism, democracy and the rule of law.” Relations between Harare and Kigali have been on an upward trajectory following the coming in of the Second Republic, with Rwanda opening its embassy in Zimbabwe in July 2022. Zimbabwe followed suit in September of the same year when it opened its own diplomatic mission in Kigali. President Kagame visited Zimbabwe in April last year where he participated at the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls. The visit was preceded by President Mnangagwa’s visit to Rwanda in September 2022, where he participated in the African Green Revolution Forum at the invitation of his counterpart. President Mnangagwa was expected back home late last night ahead of today’s Heroes Day celebrations.

Lincoln Towindo in Kigali, Rwanda

President Mnangagwa yesterday joined other African leaders to witness the inauguration of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, winner of last month’s election in the Central African country.

President Kagame, of the Rwandan Patriotic Front party won the July 15 presidential election, garnering more than 99 percent of the vote.

The investiture ceremony marked the commencement of President Kagame’s fourth term in office.

President Mnangagwa was among the high-level dignitaries at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, where over 40 000 people converged to witness the historic ceremony.

Several leaders and other dignitaries from Africa attended the swearing-in ceremony.

In his address, President Kagame called on the Rwandan people to unite behind a vision of unity to foster accelerated development.

He also called on countries on the African continent to strongly embrace each other.

President Kagame took the oath of office before Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo and undertook to “preserve peace and national sovereignty, consolidate national unity.”

On Saturday, President Mnangagwa held bilateral talks with his counterpart ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

During the meeting the two leaders undertook to enhance bilateral collaboration and enhance co-operation in various sectors.

Ahead of yesterday’s swearing in ceremony, President Mnangagwa had congratulated his counterpart.

Speaking during the 378th Zanu-PF Politburo meeting last month, President Mnangagwa said:

“Allow me on behalf of our revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, to extend our congratulations to His Excellency, President Paul Kagame and the ruling party, Rwanda Patriotic Front, for their resounding victory in their country’s recent elections.

“This is yet another testament of the ability of the people of Africa to independently chart our own destiny.

“It further shows our commitment to constitutionalism, democracy and the rule of law.”

Relations between Harare and Kigali have been on an upward trajectory following the coming in of the Second Republic, with Rwanda opening its embassy in Zimbabwe in July 2022.

Zimbabwe followed suit in September of the same year when it opened its own diplomatic mission in Kigali.

President Kagame visited Zimbabwe in April last year where he participated at the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls.

The visit was preceded by President Mnangagwa’s visit to Rwanda in September 2022, where he participated in the African Green Revolution Forum at the invitation of his counterpart.

President Mnangagwa was expected back home late last night ahead of today’s Heroes Day celebrations.