President Xi extends condolences to South African president over deadly fire in Johannesburg

01 Sep, 2023 - 17:09 0 Views
0 Comments
President Xi extends condolences to South African president over deadly fire in Johannesburg

The Chronicle

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday offered condolences to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over a deadly fire that took place in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Noting that a building fire in Johannesburg has caused heavy casualties, Xi expressed deep condolences for the victims and offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Xi said that in the face of the disaster, the Chinese side stands firmly by the South African government and people.

Under the strong leadership of President Ramaphosa and the South African government, the South African people will surely be able to overcome the difficulties, he noted.

@ The Herald

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting