President, Xi Jinping in crucial meeting

President Mnangagwa is welcomed on his arrival in Beijing, China yesterday for a State visit before joining other Heads of State and Government for the Forum on China Africa Cooperation on September 4. — Picture: Presidential Photographer Mike Muswere

Fungi Kwaramba in BEIJING, China

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s multi-faceted visit to China continues with a high-level meeting with President Xi Jinping here today.

Since arriving in China last Thursday, President Mnangagwa has been actively promoting destination Zimbabwe, engaging with investors and fostering bilateral ties.

His visit has taken him to several key cities, including Shenzhen, where he met with representatives of multi-billion-dollar companies and Nanjing, where he held both business and political engagements.

Notably, he also visited Shaoshan, the hometown of Chinese founding father, Mao Zedong, in Hunan Province. There, he paid his respects at the Mao Zedong Memorial Hall and met with investors, including SANY, a leading manufacturer of heavy machinery.

President Mnangagwa wrapped up his visit to Hunan Province with a visit to a model rural village, where he witnessed firsthand the efficient use of land for production.

Inspired by the Chinese approach, he emphasised the need for Zimbabwe to maximise its land use.

“In Zimbabwe, we have vast tracts of land, but it remains largely underutilised,” the President said.

“Here in China, despite limited land availability, every piece of land is optimised for production. We must learn from this approach and encourage our citizens to fully utilise their land to drive economic growth.”

Following his visit to the village, President Mnangagwa departed for Nanjing, where he engaged in a series of meetings with key stakeholders, including the Communist Party of China leadership and the Chairman of Jiangsu China International.

Notably, Jiangsu China International is the company behind the modernisation of Zimbabwe’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Victoria Falls International Airport, symbolising the growing co-operation between the two nations. Following a meeting with President Mnangagwa, Mr Song Quinbo, Chairman of Jiangsu China International, expressed his company’s eagerness to expand its investments in Zimbabwe.

“We have had the pleasure of collaborating with the Zimbabwean Government on several landmark projects, including the Harare International Airport and Victoria Falls International Airport,” he said.

“We were thrilled to learn of the President’s visit to China and saw it as an opportunity to pay our respects and reaffirm our commitment to Zimbabwe’s development. Our company’s president visited Zimbabwe in May and was impressed with the country’s progress and prosperity. We are inspired by the President’s vision for Zimbabwe and wish to contribute our expertise to help make it a world-class nation.”

Mr Quinbo emphasised that Jiangsu sees numerous investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and assured the nation of the company’s ongoing support.

“We stand ready to partner with Zimbabwe and support its growth and development,” he said.

Before departing for Beijing, President Mnangagwa wounded his visit to Nanjing with a tour of NARI, a leading manufacturer of electrical equipment and industrial automation control products.

Here in Beijing, the President will engage in a series of high-level meetings, including a bilateral meeting with President Xi, who leads the world’s second-largest economy with a GDP of over $18 trillion.

President Mnangagwa will also be honoured with a State Banquet hosted by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Following the state engagements on September 4-5, President Mnangagwa will join fellow African Heads of State and Government for the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC).

Under the Forum, Zimbabwe stands to benefit from increased investment, economic growth, improved infrastructure development, and enhanced political and diplomatic relations. The Forum also provides access to Chinese technology and expertise, further solidifying the country’s ties with China.

Today’s meeting with President Xi is expected to further strengthen Zimbabwe-China relations, with discussions likely to focus on trade, investment, and co-operation.

President Mnangagwa’s visit underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to deepening ties with China and exploring new opportunities for growth and development.

Last night, during a meeting with Zimbabweans based in China, President Mnangagwa praised diasporans for their tireless efforts and resilience.

He encouraged them to leverage the national diaspora policy and invest in their home country, highlighting the vast opportunities for collaboration in areas such as trade and technology, skills development, and capacity building.

The President acknowledged the significant contributions of diasporans, including foreign currency remittances, which are expected to increase by 18 percent from last year’s US$1.6 billion.

He applauded Zimbabweans in the Diaspora for their efforts in supporting the country’s economic growth.

During a question-and-answer session, diasporans expressed their appreciation for the Second Republic’s efforts in creating an enabling environment for economic and social growth.

Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube and Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira provided answers and policy directions on various economic developments, addressing the diasporans’ queries.

Mr Arnold Musevenzi, representative of the diaspora community in China, expressed their willingness to collaborate with the government for the country’s development, stating: “We are ready to work with the government to drive Zimbabwe’s growth.”