Presidential amnesty grants second chance to rehabilitated Inmates from Chikurubi and Farm Prisons”

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Presidential Amnesty has offered a second chance to select more than 4000 inmates with Chikurubi female and farm inmates part of those benefiting.

The Presidential Amnesty was granted this past week for prisoners who had demonstrated genuine remorse and had shown remarkable progress in their rehabilitation.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) said Chikurubi female and farm prisons benefited from this amnesty across the country.

“Chikurubi female and Farm prisons releasing inmates who benefited from the Presidential amnesty. This process is set to release more than 4000 inmates across the country,” reads the statement.