Presidential heifer boost for Matabeleland youths

Part of the herd from the Presidential heifer scheme launch at Surge Wick Farm in Matabeleland North on Tuesday

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE Matabeleland region has received a substantial boost to its livestock production and agricultural transformation as 256 Presidential heifers were handed over to youths at Surge Wick Farm in Tsholotsho on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to encourage sustainable farming practices and improve living standards for people across the country, especially in agriculture where there is potential for growth and job creation.

The heifers were donated to separate beneficiaries in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.

Bulawayo province received 87 heifers on Tuesday, together with Matabeleland North which took delivery of 99 heifers while Matabeleland South got 70 beasts on Saturday. The heifers were donated by President Mnangagwa, buttressing the Government’s broader commitment to support the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030, which aims to achieve an empowered and prosperous society.

Handing over the heifers to youths from Matabeleland North and Bulawayo provinces in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, implored the youths to take care of the cattle and help increase the national herd to contribute to the country’s Vision 2030 of economic resilience and independence.

The intervention comes at a time when the national herd figures have been plummeting owing to the devastating El Nino-induced drought that decimated pastures, forcing farmers to rely heavily on stock feed amid drying up of open water sources such as dams and rivers where livestock drink from.

For farmers with boreholes, the water table has been sinking deeper and deeper resulting in cattle dying from thirst.

“As part of His Excellency President Mnangagwa’s 2030 Vision of leaving no one and no place behind, we are here to witness the fulfilment of his promise to empower youths across the country,” said Minister Moyo.

“Take care of the heifers and help grow the national herd by making sure that the cattle multiply every year.”

In Matabeleland South, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, officially handed over 70 heifers to 70 youths on Saturday at Shangani Ranch.

The beneficiaries were selected from Bulilima, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Matobo, Mangwe, Insiza and Umzingwane.

During the handover ceremony, Dr Ndlovu emphasised that the programme demonstrates the importance of agriculture as a key driver of economic growth and youth engagement.

“Today’s initiative is not just about providing cattle, it is about empowering our youths to take charge of their futures through agriculture,” she stated.

“These heifers will enable them to improve their livelihoods and contribute to food security in their communities.”

The impact of this donation on beneficiaries was significant. Young farmers expressed how the initiative would positively impact their financial independence and contribute to growth in their farming ventures.

Ms Sukoluhle Mathe, a young woman from Bulawayo province, who owns a 10-hectare farming plot, expressed gratitude for the support saying that the heifer was a step towards her financial independence as she will strive to grow her herd.

“As a young woman who is into farming, it’s important to be financially stable and the heifer that I received from President Mnangagwa is a step towards my financial independence. I already own a 10-hectare piece of land where I will take the heifer,” said Ms Mathe.

Mr Andile Ndlovu (33), who owns land in Esigodini and was a first-time heifer owner, said that farming is the future, and young people should embrace opportunities given by the President and take farming seriously.

“Farming is the future and as young people we should embrace the opportunities that we are given by the President,” he said.

“I had never owned a cow before but here I am today leaving Tsholotsho a proud owner of a heifer. We have a duty as young people to take farming seriously and take back Zimbabwe to its rightful place as the bread basket of Africa. I would like to see myself with a herd of more than 10 cattle in the next five years,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The event attracted local leaders, community members and agricultural experts, all of who praised the Government’s initiatives to uplift rural communities through targeted support and resources.