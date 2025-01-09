Presidential Heifer Scheme reshaping lives in Zimbabwe

Philip Ndou with some of the cattle from the Presidential livestock programme

Mashudu Netsianda, [email protected]

The Command Livestock Programme and Presidential Heifer Pass-on Scheme, aimed at empowering youths, have transformed into a lifeline for numerous families, providing hope and opportunities where there was once hardship.

Launched by President Mnangagwa between 2018 and 2022, the initiatives have provided thousands of Zimbabweans with heifers, aimed at boosting livestock production and improving livelihoods in rural areas.

For many beneficiaries, the heifer they received marked the beginning of a new chapter. One such beneficiary is Ms Sizile Mpabanga from Janee Village in Gwanda District.

Her family had long relied on subsistence farming, struggling to make ends meet with limited resources. When they received five heifers, it was a turning point.

“The day we received the heifer, I couldn’t believe it. It was a dream come true. For years, we struggled to keep our small plot going. Our crops were often destroyed by drought, and we didn’t have enough animals to help with ploughing,” she said.

“But now, we have a source of income and food. The heifer has already calved twice, and we sell the milk to the local market and raise money for school fees among other necessities.”

Ms Mpabanga said although some of the animals succumbed to the El Nino-induced drought, the number had increased to about 13.

“I managed to take my son to university through farming using these heifers and selling milk. I am grateful to the Government for empowering my family through the command livestock scheme,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Mr Philip Ndou of Mazunga in Beitbridge District said the Presidential scheme has seen his fortunes change.

“I received two heifers and a calf under the Command Livestock and these animals boosted my kraal. I have always been a cattle farmer because this part of the country receives low rainfall and has relied on animal husbandry,” he said.

“The number grew to about 11, although three later succumbed to drought due to depleted pastures. Unfortunately, just last week, one of the cows, which was calving was hit by a car while grazing along the highway.”

Mr Ndou said with the onset of the rainy season, he is optimistic that the herd will grow following an improvement in pastures.

He said the Command Livestock programme has created new economic opportunities for him.

Another beneficiary of the Command Livestock programme, Ms Takalani Moyo of Mazunga Village said when she lost her husband in 2012 and another breadwinner, her son two years later, she thought her life was doomed forever.

“The death of my husband had a devastating effect as it not only left me emotionally affected but also and financially stressed. When I received three heifers from the President, everything changed for the better,” she said.

“The cattle have grown to 10 and had it not been drought, the number could have been almost double. This scheme has transformed my life. I no longer have to rely on handouts.”

Ms Sizi Madonko from Gwanda District shared a similar experience.

“We were living hand-to-mouth before the heifer. My husband and I could barely afford to buy food, let alone pay for our children’s school fees. Now, we have milk, and we also sell some of the calves,” she said, her voice filled with pride.

“Our children no longer have to drop out of school because we can now afford their fees.”

Mr Moses Langa, a youth who benefitted under the Presidential Heifer Pass-on Scheme in Matabeleland South said heifers have brought a sense of dignity and empowerment to many youth in the province.

“This scheme is a way of empowering us as young people. President Mnangagwa has always prioritised empowering us young people in agriculture, and mining among other sectors.

“Under the Presidential Heifer scheme, youths in Matabeleland South got 70 heifers,” he said.

“We have been doing follow-ups since the scheme started in September last year and we expect in a year or two, to be dropping a calf. This is a life-changing scheme given that it came after we were given 10-hectare plots by the President.”

Mr Langa said the gesture is in line with the President’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind in terms of development.

Youths in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South got 70 heifers each under the programme. Mashonaland East got the lion’s share of 90 heifers.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, said the scheme has not only provided livestock to families but also created an avenue for income generation.

Launching the Provincial Integrated Youths Skills Development Centres (PIYSDC) for the country’s 10 provinces in 2022 in Kwekwe in Midlands Province, President Mnangagwa distributed 710 heifers targeting the youths as beneficiaries under the Presidential Heifer Pass-on Scheme.