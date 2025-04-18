Presidential Internet Scheme launched

President Mnangagwa listens as Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera (left) explains the Presidential Internet Scheme during the handover of a consignment of laptops to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Torerayi Moyo (right) for distribution to schools. This event followed the launch of the scheme at Nyamuroro High School in Gokwe yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Farai Dauramanzi in NEMBUDZIYA, Gokwe

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday launched the Presidential Internet Scheme during the Children’s Party at Nyamuroro High School in Nembudziya, Gokwe.

This is a transformative initiative aimed at delivering high-speed broadband connectivity to all 2 400 administrative wards across Zimbabwe.

As part of the programme, President Mnangagwa also handed over 2 000 Starlink gadgets to boost connectivity at schools, clinics and police camps in areas where there is no internet connectivity.

The Presidential Scheme is being administered by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera said the programme is meant to ensure connectivity of all Government departments.

“The Presidential Internet Scheme is meant to connect all Government departments and avail connectivity to all these places,” she said.

“We previously had programmes where we used fibre to connect various places across the country, but we realised that there was a need to adopt the various technologies that are coming up, especially the low earth orbit satellites, and see how best we can reach out, especially to under-served areas.”

Minister Mavetera added that the ministry conducted a broadband mapping exercise and realised a gap in some areas.

“So this is the gap that we want to fill with the Presidential Internet Scheme that will see us connecting all marginalised areas using Low-Earth Orbit satellites and all fibre technology.

“We are going to co-ordinate with all companies that are into low-earth orbit satellite and fibre technology,” she said.

The Presidential Internet Scheme will connect schools, clinics and all courts, including traditional courts.

During the Children’s Party proceedings, President Mnangagwa also launched the school business units at Nyamuroro High School and Nyamuroro Primary School.

The business units comprise a garden, fish ponds and solar-powered boreholes.

The units are part of village and school business units being established across the country under the ongoing Presidential Rural Development Programme, which seeks to radically improve rural livelihoods and transform rural communities into active economic participants.

President Mnangagwa also led top Government officials and school children in planting 45 trees, a number that signifies the country’s years of self-rule.

While delivering his welcome remarks at the Children’s Party, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Torerayi Moyo said school children in the country are grateful to President Mnangagwa for the various initiatives his Government is implementing.

“They are especially grateful for the increased investment in infrastructure development, the provision of basic education, the introduction of digital learning platforms in schools, and the prioritisation of learner welfare through school feeding programmes and subsidised examination fees, especially for those coming from indigent backgrounds.

“They are thankful that all these initiatives have not only improved access to education but have also enhanced the learning environment, allowing every child, regardless of background or location, to dream bigger, learn better, and aspire to become productive citizens of a prosperous Zimbabwe,” he said.