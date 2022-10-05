Presidential poultry scheme launches in Binga

The road runner chicks to be donated to farmers

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili in Binga

GOVERNMENT today is launching the Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme in Lusulu, Binga, Matabeleland North.

The Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme is part of Government’s raft of initiatives to uplift rural communities from poverty.

Government is expected to distribute 32 000 free-range chicks to villagers from the 25 wards of Binga.

Farmers weaving baskets to carry chicks in Binga

Free range chickens are the traditional “nkukhu makhaya” which are adaptive to local environments and easy to keep.

Scores of villagers have gathered outside the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Lusulu depot.

Government has put the development spotlight on Binga district and several projects have been launched to transform the previously marginalised district.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development is spearheading the project.

Zimbabwe Free Range Poultry Association has been contracted to supply communities with the traditional chicks.

The association is on a drive to promote the rearing of indigenous chickens.

It wants the free-range chickens to be part of the country’s home and commercial dish.

On a weekly basis the association is producing 70 000 chicks per week and is targeting to reach a 200 000-weekly milestone.

Innovative Binga villagers are using traditional knowledge systems to create baskets to carry the chicks.

[email protected]

