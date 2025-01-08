President’s initiative enhances food security and livelihoods

Blessing Chidakwa, Harare Bureau

BUSINESS units under the Presidential Rural Development Programme established in every village and some schools across the country are yielding positive benefits for communities, enhancing food security and improving livelihoods.

This initiative, spearheaded by President Mnangagwa, promotes a collaborative approach across various Government departments to maximise benefits for farmers.

Each business unit is designed to be self-sufficient and includes a solar-powered borehole, provided under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme, two 10,000-litre water tanks, four community water taps, one-hectare fenced-drip horticultural garden (size may vary based on borehole yield) and two fish ponds (100 cubic meters or 100 square metres).

Additionally, the units may include feeding and water troughs for livestock, tailored to the specific needs of the area. The goal is to establish 35,000 units nationwide.

In districts like Buhera, villagers are already selling produce from these business units, reaping substantial rewards.

Professor Obert Jiri, the Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, said the units are more than just gardens but comprehensive businesses aimed at supporting community livelihoods.

“We anticipate that the entire village will rally behind the village business unit to ensure its operational success. The benefits include access to water for both livelihoods and production, and the production of vegetables ensures nutritional security for every household,” he said.

The average village requires about 33 metric tonnes of grain per year. If a business unit is well-managed, it can produce approximately seven tonnes of grain in one cycle, covering nearly a fifth of the village’s grain needs. With two production cycles, this can meet about a third of the requirement.

The income generated from the sale of grains, vegetables, and fish can enhance community welfare. Households can afford to send their children to school and purchase essential goods, leading to direct positive impacts on community well-being.

For schools, the funds generated will support learners by supplementing fees and feeding programmes. Pupils will also gain valuable agronomic skills, learning to view agriculture as a viable business from a young age.

“Aggregation of these village business units allows for economies of scale, enhancing marketing opportunities beyond the village to local business centres, provincial capitals and even for export,” Prof Jiri said.

During the El Niño-induced drought, business units were adapted to serve as drought mitigation centres, providing crucial support to affected communities.

Apart from villages, a total of 9,600 schools will receive business units, along with 43 vocational training centres under the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training.

The Agricultural Rural Development Authority (Arda) will appoint trained managers to oversee daily operations, including labour management, agronomic activities and water supply oversight.

These managers will also report any operational issues, while Arda’s business advisors will provide ongoing agronomic support, ensuring the sustainability and success of the business units.

Through this initiative, Government seeks to foster food security, enhance livelihoods, and promote sustainable agricultural practices across the nation.

In Buhera, the Davhe Village Business Unit yielded an impressive 10 tonnes of maize despite the drought.

With consistent water supplies, Davhe Business Unit adopted crop rotation techniques, cultivating maize, vegetables, tomatoes and cabbages.

This year’s maize harvest marked a major milestone for the unit, as all 10 tonnes were purchased at a lucrative price of US$4,000 by Prevail Group International (PGI).

The organisation has not only facilitated access to water but has also created sustainable market linkages for small-scale farmers.

Special Advisor to the President also PGI chairperson Dr Paul Tungwarara, whose company is Government’s implementing partner, said the Scheme spearheaded by President Mnangagwa, has transformed the agricultural narrative for Buhera.

“Despite being in a drought-prone region, local communities are now producing surplus yields, improving food security and transforming lives,” he said.

Ms Maria Nyamunda, a beneficiary and mother of three, shared how the Business Unit has been a game-changer for her family.

“Before this noble initiative, we relied on inconsistent rains and our crops often failed. Under this scheme, I can now grow food throughout the year. I sold my share of the maize harvest and will use the money to send my children to school and buy groceries,” said Ms Nyamunda.

Another beneficiary, Mr Tatenda Mhiripiri said: “This initiative has empowered women like me to be financially independent.

“I no longer worry about feeding my family, and I even managed to start a small poultry project with the proceeds from our Business Unit earnings”.

In Mt Darwin, the Business Units are already bearing fruit with some beneficiaries earning a monthly income of up to US$80 and up to US$3 000 in dividends.

Mr Staford Kabaira of Zunde D Village Business Unit said the project will go a long way in addressing the scourge of hunger in the area, adding that they can provide food and send their children to school.

“Our business is thriving, we can sell our produce and send our children to school. Markets are guaranteed and so far, the scheme is paying well,” he said.

Mrs Sheila Gwaze said the business helped to stabilise marriages in the community adding that divorce cases are likely to decrease since the majority of women are now empowered.

“This empowerment is critical. We do not fully depend on husbands hence cases of domestic violence are minimal. Poverty is the major issue, which drives violence in marriages. We thank our President for such initiatives, which help to improve people’s livelihoods,” she said.

Camperdon Village Business Unit chairman, Mr Gift Machipisa said they are earning a reasonable amount of money every month through the Business Unit.

“We are earning a living through various farming activities, which are taking place here. We are utilising the borehole well. We have extension workers who also provide us with guidance in the growing of our crops. If funding is increased, we are sure we can penetrate international markets,” he said.

Agricultural Marketing Authority chief executive officer, Mr Clever Isaya, recently revealed that it is critical for communities to utilise the Business Units.

“We are happy with progress so far at the Business Units. They are selling produce, which is in demand on the market”.

Under the Presidential Rural Development Programme, a total of 35,000 village business units and 9,600 school business units will be established by end of this year. These village business units will help spur rural industrialisation and address gaps in food security, income generation and employment creation.

In Manicaland province, 2 822 villages are expected to benefit. Elsewhere, 4 244 villages in Mashonaland East, 3 335 villages in Mashonaland West, 8 692 villages in Masvingo, 3 205 villages in Matabeleland North, 2 418 villages in Matabeleland South and 6 342 villages in Midlands are also benefitting from the programme.