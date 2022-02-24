Presidents Masisi and Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for bi-national commission

President Masisi has arrived in Victoria Falls where he found his counterpart President Mnangagwa waiting to welcome him

Nduduzo Tshuma in Victoria Falls

The two Presidents briefly watched a performance by a local traditional dance ensemble before interacting with Zanu-PF supporters.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa arrived earlier in Victoria Falls ahead of the official opening of the third Session of the Zimbabwe/Botswana Bi-National Commission tomorrow.

The President touched down at the Victoria Falls International Airport at 3.45PM and was welcomed by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Frederick Shava and a number of Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials and service chiefs.

The President briefly interacted with Zanu-PF supporters who gathered at the Airport to welcome him.