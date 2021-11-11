President’s message jolts villagers into action

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

Each time Kamberembere River floods, Tizora villagers in Gokwe South under Chief Njelele are cut from the rest of the district because there is no bridge across the river.

This has prompted the more than 80 households to pool resources together to construct Tizora bridge.

It is about six weeks since construction of the bridge started and the villagers take turns to carry river sand, stones, water and other materials to the construction site.

The villagers use wheelbarrows or ox drawn scotch carts to ferry the building materials.

The Member of Parliament for the area Cde Tawanda Karikoga has chipped in with a donation of 15 bags of cement.

Tizora village which is in Ward 16, is located in a hilly area less than 10 km from Gokwe town.

Gokwe town provides the market for the villagers’ fresh farm produce, goats and chickens.

The villagers also do their shopping, seek services such as health care, banking and other such services in Gokwe town.

During the rain season it is difficult to cross Kamberembere River to visit Gokwe town hence the decision by the villagers to construct their own bridge.

The village head, Mr Naison Tizora said at one time he heard President Mnangagwa saying that no outsiders will come to develop Zimbabwe as it is only Zimbabweans that can build their country.

He said this spurred him to mobilise his people to build their own bridge instead of waiting for Government or council.

“When Kamberembere River is in flood we cannot cross and it means we cannot go to Gokwe town where we get most of our services. The people cannot sell their fresh farm produce, chickens and other such things to raise money to fend for their families,” said Mr Tizora.

He said it was because of this challenge that people agreed to take advantage of the abundant resources such as sand and stones to build their own bridge.

Mr Tizora said Cde Karikoga chipped in with 15 bags of cement.

“With the bridge in place, it means we will be able to go to Gokwe town even when the river is in flood.

It means we can access health, financial and other services offered in town anytime of the year,” said Mr Tizora.

Chief Njelele said the bridge wil improve the villagers’ livelihoods as they will be able to market their fresh farm produce even during the rain season.

He said villagers have been taking turns to work on the bridge and this was a commendable teamwork.

“When I heard about this initiative by the villagers, I was so touched because we need people who can think outside the box. We need to do away with the reliance on support from outside when we have the resources to do things for ourselves.

This is a good example of completing Government efforts to buld infrastructure,” said Chief Njelele.

Cde Karikoga said he was proud to be associated with Tizora villagers whom he described as enterprising.

“Villagers from Tizora are very unique because they are initiating and implementing development projects that benefit them. Other villagers wait for the MP, donors or Government to do even small things which they can do themselves. We need to do away with the dependency syndrome as what these villagers are doing,” said Cde Karikoga.