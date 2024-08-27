Presidents Mnangagwa and Nyusi lead official opening of Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

Online Writer

THE 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show has kicked off in grand style, with the arrival of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi, at the Glamis Arena for the official opening ceremony.

Upon their arrival, President Nyusi inspected the Guard of Honor, highlighting the significance and international prestige of the agricultural exhibition.

The two heads of state were accompanied by Vice President General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga and Vice President Colonel (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi, who also graced the event with their presence.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is a much-anticipated annual event that brings together thousands of stakeholders from the agriculture sector, including farmers, agribusinesses, policymakers, and industry experts. This year’s edition has witnessed a record number of exhibitors, with over 500 participants occupying more than 70 000 square meters of space at the Exhibition Park.

The increased participation, including a significant surge in international exhibitors from countries such as Russia, India, South Africa, and Mozambique, reflects the growing importance and appeal of the show as a premier platform for showcasing the latest agricultural technologies, products, and services.

The official opening ceremony is expected to feature keynote addresses from the two heads of State, as well as other government and industry leaders, who will outline their vision for the future of agriculture in Zimbabwe and the broader region.