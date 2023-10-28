Presidium lead way to Afforestation Agenda in tree planting ceremony

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa led a tree planting ceremony at the Zanu PF Convention Centre, in Gweru, Midlands Province.

The President, together with First lady Amai Mnangagwa planted the Fever acacia/ muunga tree.

Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi have also planted the Fever Acacia tree which is the tree of the year in line with the country’s afforestation drive.

President Mnangagwa and the First Lady have started a tour of exhibition stands that are on show at the conference.