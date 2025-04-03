Pressure mounts on PSL giants

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) heads into its fifth round this weekend, with teams jostling for early-season momentum in what promises to be an explosive set of fixtures. Defending champions, Simba Bhora will be desperate to bounce back from their first loss of the season, while Highlanders, CAPS United and Dynamos all face crucial tests in their respective matches.

After suffering a painful 1-0 defeat at the hands of Dynamos, Simba Bhora return to Wadzanai Stadium to host a determined TelOne side. The reigning champions, guided by former Warriors and Highlanders attacking midfielder Joel Luphahla, have endured a mixed start to the season — managing just one win, two draws and one defeat, with a concerning goal difference of zero. They have accumulated five points from a possible 12, a modest 42 percent success rate that leaves fans and analysts questioning whether they can rediscover their championship form.

Before their clash with Dynamos, Simba Bhora had been the only team yet to concede a goal in the 2025 PSL season. However, that run ended with a costly defensive lapse, a moment Luphahla acknowledged as a turning point.

“Yeah, this thing was hanging over our shoulders,” admitted Luphahla. “Maybe that built some pressure. Unfortunately, our goalkeeper conceded, and it was a soft goal. Mistakes happen. Somebody has to make a mistake for a game to be decided and unfortunately, it was us. It was our goalkeeper, after three clean sheets. Sometimes, it’s harder when you’re unbeaten because that streak starts weighing on you.”

Meanwhile, Highlanders, fresh from a frustrating 1-1 draw against newcomers Scottland FC, embark on a gruelling journey to the Lowveld, where they face a struggling Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium. Luke Masomere’s Triangle side finds itself rooted at the bottom of the table with zero points after four straight defeats, their latest setback coming in a 2-0 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Despite their dismal start, Masomere, famously referred to as “Doctor of Zimbabwean Football”, remains optimistic.

“We will soon get it right. It’s only a matter of time; we are not panicking yet,” he declared.

Elsewhere, Dynamos travel to Sakubva Stadium for a showdown with Manica Diamonds. The Glamour Boys, led by their in-form captain Emmanuel Jalai, have seen their confidence soar after last week’s victory over Simba Bhora. Jalai has been a standout performer, impressing not only in domestic action but also with the Warriors in Zimbabwe’s recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin (2-2) and Nigeria (1-1).

In other Saturday fixtures, Chicken Inn, still searching for their first win of the season, will welcome Herentals College at Luveve Stadium while newboys MWOS take on ZPC Kariba at Baobab Stadium. Kwekwe United will battle former champions, FC Platinum at Bata Stadium, Greenfuel will host Yadah Stars at Greenfuel Arena and Scottland FC will go head-to-head with Bikita Minerals at Rufaro Stadium.

Sunday’s PSL action will see CAPS United entertaining high-flying Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium. The biggest match of the day, however, will see Highlanders attempting to shake off their early inconsistencies against a desperate Triangle United.

As the battle for PSL supremacy heats up, Round Five presents a crucial moment for teams looking to solidify their credentials — or, for those faltering, a chance to hit the reset button before the season truly takes shape.

PSL Week Five Fixtures

Saturday

Manica Diamonds vs Dynamos (Sakubva Stadium)

Chicken Inn vs Herentals (Luveve Stadium)

Simba Bhora vs TelOne (Wadzanayi Stadium)

MWOS vs ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium)

Kwekwe United vs FC Platinum (Bata Stadium)

Greenfuel vs Yadah (Greenfuel Arena)

Scottland FC vs Bikita Minerals (Rufaro Stadium)

Sunday

Triangle United vs Highlanders (Gibbo Stadium)

CAPS United vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro Stadium) — @FungaiMuderere