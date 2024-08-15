Preview: Manchester United vs. Fulham – prediction, team news, lineups

Online reporter

KICKING off the new Premier League season at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, Manchester United and Fulham meet for their top-flight opener on Friday evening.

Old Trafford plays host as the 2024-25 campaign gets under way, with United aiming to improve after a turbulent year both on and off the pitch

For the 10th time in 11 seasons, Manchester United begin their league campaign on home turf – Fulham’s visit on tomorrow will make it a Premier League record eight years on the spin – and pressure is already loaded on Erik ten Hag’s team.

After a miserable time in the top flight and Europe last term, a slight ray of sunshine broke through the gloom as United beat neighbours Manchester City to lift the FA Cup, but that result was reversed in their first competitive fixture of the new season.

The Red Devils lost to their city rivals in Saturday’s FA Community Shield, narrowly missing out on more silverware at Wembley by following a 1-1 draw in the curtain-raiser with penalty-shootout defeat.

Not only has Ten Hag kept his job despite much speculation and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres from United’s ambitious new owners, but he has also been joined by some familiar faces for the upcoming campaign.

In addition to returning hero Ruud van Nistelrooy partnering his fellow Dutchman in the dugout, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have just arrived to bolster an injury-hit defensive department.

Mixed results in pre-season – which featured three defeats from five matches, including a 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the USA – have caused some concern, but the 20-time English champions are now honing in on their first league fixture.

On home soil last season, United suffered six defeats in 19 top-flight contests; that included one to Friday’s opening opponents, who they had previously lost to just three times in 33 Premier League meetings.

Fulham had been beaten in 24 of those encounters before winning 2-1 at Old Trafford in February, and they are now aiming to post consecutive away victories against Manchester United for the very first time.

While United have been busy recruiting new players, the Cottagers are still rebuilding following the summer exits of Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Palhinha and long-serving defender Tim Ream.

Marco Silva’s side ultimately ended the 2023-24 season in 13th place, as the ex-Everton boss snubbed a lucrative contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and opted to stay in England.

Often impressive at Craven Cottage but somewhat flaky when on the road, his team won two of their last three away games last term – drawing the other – which doubled their tally of successes from the first 16.

Furthermore, three of Fulham’s last four league meetings with Manchester United have been won by the away side, each courtesy of a late winner, and Silva is unbeaten in nine opening-day matches – so precedent points towards a positive result tomorrow night.

Although Erik ten Hag’s former Ajax charges Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have both arrived from Bayern Munich and could play a part on Friday evening, a familiar defensive crisis looms over Manchester United’s Premier League return.

Fellow new boy Leny Yoro will be sidelined for several months after sustaining a foot injury during pre-season, while Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof are absent again; Harry Maguire started against Manchester City but is still short of full fitness.

Furthermore, last term’s joint-top league scorer for the Red Devils, Rasmus Hojlund, is unable to link up with potential strike partner Joshua Zirkzee. Despite not taking to the field at Wembley, the latter could start up front, although in-from-the-cold winger Jadon Sancho or captain Bruno Fernandes may instead feature as a false nine.

Following the abrupt departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham’s main marksman last term turned out to be young Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz with nine league goals.

The former Flamengo striker is set to be supported by ex-United midfielder Andreas Pereira, while recent signing Emile Smith Rowe – who scored on his only previous Premier League start at Old Trafford – is also expected to play.

Another new acquisition, Jorge Cuenca, may need some time to acclimatise, so Issa Diop and Calvin Bassey could be paired at the heart of Marco Silva’s defence.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Smith Rowe; Muniz

The last seven Premier League openers have seen a total of 25 goals – close to four per game – and we could be treated to more attacking action on Friday night.

Neither side is renowned for their defensive discipline, and with several new players still settling in, a wide open score-draw may be the final outcome.-Sports Mole