Previously unknown bacteria killed Zimbabwean elephants in 2020

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE mysterious death of 35 elephants in the Hwange National Park three years ago that baffled conservationists and scientists has finally been attributed to a “bacteria” that was previously unknown, a team of researchers has revealed.

The number of African elephants, which are endangered, has been declining in recent years due to factors including habitat loss and poaching.

In a period of less than a month in 2020, 34 elephants were unexpectedly found dead in the national park. A 35th elephant was found dead six weeks later.

At the time, experts ruled out some common causes of elephant deaths, including poaching and anthrax.

In a new study, researchers identified the likely cause: a type of bacterium called Bisgaard Taxon 45. The bacterium had not been previously known to kill elephants.

The bacterium is now another thing to look for when investigating mysterious wildlife deaths, Dr Shahan Azeem, a veterinary microbiologist at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pakistan who was part of the study, told the BBC Africa recently.

Threatened by both poaching and habitat loss, African elephants are an endangered species. Their population declined by around 144 000 between 2007 and 2014, to about 350 000 elephants, according to the study.

A significant number of African elephants are in Zimbabwe and neighbouring Botswana. In the past, elephants have died in Zimbabwe from drought, starvation or anthrax during hot and dry seasons as well as from cyanide poisoning.

The first 34 dead elephants in Zimbabwe were found between August 24 and September 20, including 11 within 24 hours in an area of about 42 square kilometres.

“They died over a very narrow window. That’s one of the most enigmatic parts of the whole puzzle. That many animals dying quite close together but not right next to each other over such a narrow space of time,” said Mr Chris Foggin, a co-author of the study and a veterinarian at Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust in Zimbabwe.

“It’s really, to my mind, rather unique, certainly in this part of the world.”

No dead scavengers or other wildlife were found near the dead elephants, which would have been expected if the elephants had been poisoned.

According to the study, none of the elephants had their tusks removed or had external signs of trauma.

Post-mortems of five of the elephants revealed inflamed internal organs and haemorrhaging of the heart, liver, lungs and intestines.

Toxicology analyses didn’t find any evidence of poisoning and the stomach contents didn’t show signs of toxins. These findings pointed to blood poisoning by bacteria.

Further analysis of 15 elephants found signs of Bisgaard Taxon 45 in six of them.

The bacterium had previously been found in tiger and lion bite wounds in humans, a chipmunk and healthy captive parrots, according to the study.

The reason why the researchers were only able to find the bacterium in some of the elephants is probably because of poor sample quality, testing delays and most of the carcasses were decaying, added the authors of the study.

*Additional reporting BBC Africa